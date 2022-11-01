Read full article on original website
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
Orioles football player recovering from injury
HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner...
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten
June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
Steven J. Rossa
June 5, 1966 - Oct. 28, 2022. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Steven J. Rossa, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by much love. He was born on June 5, 1966, to LeRoy and Beverly (Randrup) Rossa in Milwaukee. Cancer never stopped Steve from living his best life. He leaves a legacy of love.
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
City of Waukesha leaf pickup behind schedule
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha Public Works Department is behind schedule on leaf pickup due to a heavier than normal amount of leaves ready for pickup so far this fall. According to the city of Waukesha Facebook page, crews are a day behind schedule on Friday. Last year...
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Daniel R. Ritger ‘Colonel Dan’
Daniel R. Ritger “Colonel Dan” died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 62. He was born in West Bend, the son of the late LeRoy and Imelda (nee Weninger) Ritger. Dan graduated from Slinger High School and attended Reisch School of Auctioneering in Iowa. At a young age he followed his father’s interest in the cattle business by becoming an auctioneer. He had his first auction at the age of 16 years old and has been an auctioneer for 41 years doing public auctions and selling livestock for Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers, Equity Livestock, and the Milwaukee Stockyard. For the past 25 years Dan has been with Auction Specialists of Stoughton. In 2019 Dan partnered with Rod Drendel to form Ritger Drendel Auction Specialists. Dan also was a member of Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Association.
Bernice S. Noster, 92
Bernice S. Noster (nee Oberheu) of Cedarburg, originally of Grafton, passed away peacefully at Lawliss Family Hospice Center on Monday, October 31, 2022. Bernice would have been 93 on December 1. She was born in Grafton on that day in 1929 to Robert and Hulda Oberheu (nee Noltze). On September 1, 1951 she married Raymond Noster at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. They celebrated fifty years of marriage.
Joanne M. Aumann
Nov. 6, 1939 - Oct. 30, 2022. Joanne M. Aumann (Goeglein), age 82, of Hartford entered eternal life on October 30, 2022, after passing away at the Aurora Medical Center in Hartford, surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was born November 6, 1939, to parents Martha (Robisch) and Walter Goeglein....
Judith A. Wiedmeyer
Feb. 4, 1944 - Oct. 27, 2022. Judith A. Wiedmeyer, nee Kedinger, of West Bend died on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 78 years. She was born February 4, 1944 in West Bend to the late Arthur and Pearl (nee Wardius) Kedinger.
West Bend man charged for allegedly posting hate speech
WEST BEND — Michael J. Miecielica, a 38-year-old West Bend man, has been charged for allegedly posting in downtown West Bend notes containing hate speech and threats to Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, as well as sending notes via email to Senator Ron Johnson’s campaign, on Monday.
Coffee chain 7 Brew slated for West Bend
WEST BEND — A coffee shop is the newest addition to development and redevelopment along South Main Street, as the coffee chain 7 Brew was cleared this week for a site in the current Hobby Lobby parking lot. The Plan Commission approved a site plan for the 7 Brew...
Ellyn Adele Buhmann (nee Lacke)
Ellyn Adele Buhmann (nee Lacke) Ellyn Adele Buhmann (nee Lacke), age 83, of West Allis (formerly of Waukesha), passed away on October 28, 2022, in Brookfield. Ellyn was born in Shullsburg, Wis., to Charles and Julia “Marguerite” Lacke on April 18, 1939. Ellyn graduated from West Allis Central...
Kathryn ‘Kathy’ A. Kempf
Jan. 1, 1953 - Oct. 29, 2022. Kathryn “Kathy” A. Kempf, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1953, in West Bend, the daughter of Marvin E. and Althea S. Schneider Kempf. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, Class of 1971. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in the Town of Scott and a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
Former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director ‘wanted to make a point about voter fraud,’ complaint says
WAUKESHA — A former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director has been charged after she allegedly sought military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. The election official said she wanted to make a point about voter fraud, according to the...
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Cedarburg School Board approves Second Step resources for Bullying Prevention
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board approved using Second Step resources for its Bullying Prevention curriculum for this school year. After this year, the resources will need approval from the Curriculum Committee and the School Board for the 2023-24 school year. In its approval, the board added that no changes can be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught this year.
