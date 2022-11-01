Read full article on original website
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
MLive.com
Detroit Red Wings savor special Stanley Cup championship reunion
DETROIT – Memories from a special era in franchise history are as fresh today as they were a quarter-century ago for the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. The ‘97 club that ended a 42-year title drought was honored before Thursday’s 3-1 victory over...
CBS Sports
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr voices approval of Bruins' Jason Zucker mimicking his salute on Reverse Retro night
Penguins left wing Jason Zucker paid homage to Jaromir Jagr by doing his signature salute celebration after an early goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It was a nice little trip down memory lane as the Penguins were wearing their Retro Reverse uniforms featuring Robo Penguin, a design from the 1990s.
Bleacher Report
B/R NHL Roundtable: Sabres or Golden Knights - Which Team Won the Jack Eichel Trade?
There's nothing that gets fans more riled up than trade analysis. One team has to be crowned the winner, and one team has to take the "L." But in the case of the Jack Eichel trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Buffalo Sabres, the argument can be made that both teams have made out well.
Bleacher Report
Sabres Rebooted: How the Jack Eichel Trade Reinvigorated a Formerly Lost Franchise
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The first and last question asked after any sports trade is “Who won the deal?”. Nov. 4 will be the one-year anniversary of when the Buffalo Sabres traded Jack Eichel and a conditional third-round pick in 2023 to the Vegas Golden Knights for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick (Noah Östlund), and a 2023 second-round pick. Both teams have to feel good about the returns so far.
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Miller Signs Bruins Contract After Coyotes Renounced Rights over Bullying
The Boston Bruins have signed Mitchell Miller two years after the Arizona Coyotes renounced his draft rights as a result of his history of bullying and racism as a juvenile was brought to light. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Friday that Miller has signed an entry-level contract with the...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
FOX Sports
Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
NHL
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
The Sabres will get a stiff challenge from Carolina on Friday,
Granato is always excited when his team plays top teams and the Hurricanes are third in the NHL with a points percentage of .750. The Sabres at .700 are fifth.
