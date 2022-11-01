Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has secured approval to establish the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) export compensation mechanism in the United States for commercial EV charging customers. The new export rate structure in its California service area was agreed between PG&E and the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council, Electrify America LLC, and the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission. Commercial EV owners will receive upfront incentives to help offset fleet costs, while encouraging vehicles to export power to support the grid during peak demand periods. The charging equipment will be paired with stationary energy storage systems, which will be available to support the grid and provide backup power to charge vehicles during grid outages. PG&E says more than 420,000 EVs have been sold in its service area, representing one in six EVs in the United States.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO