Read full article on original website
Related
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
conceptcarz.com
Monaghan Bros. joins Isuzu UK dealer network
• Monaghan Bros. appointed as of 1st November 2022. •Addition of new dealer brings the total of Isuzu UK dealers to 108. •Newest dealer in the network will increase sales and aftersales coverage across Northern Ireland. Isuzu UK is pleased to announce the addition of Monaghan Bros. to its dealer...
electrek.co
Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money
Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Promotes Four
Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
EV Battery Recycling: A Critical Component Of The Green Revolution But One That Continues To Present Major Hurdles
As the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off in the U.S., China and around the globe, environmentalists have cause for celebration. EVs are becoming mainstream and very soon a sizable portion of all vehicles on the road will be all-electric. Major manufacturers like General Motors Co. GM are joining the...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota Brings Overlanding From Down Under to Its SEMA Display
Three Exotic Toyota Builds from Australia's Patriot Campers Give Show Attendees a Glimpse into Aussie Off-Roading and Overlanding Fun. When Justin Montesalvo – director of Patriot Campers, based in the gorgeous Gold Coast, Queensland, area of Australia – visited the SEMA Show, he came away inspired by the scale of the builds he saw at North America's premier automotive aftermarket exhibition.
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — A robotic dog delivered a champagne toast and Georgia’s governor and junior U.S. senator shared a brief bipartisan celebration ahead of high-stakes elections as Hyundai Motor Group broke ground Tuesday on its first U.S. plant dedicated to making electric vehicles. Just five months after...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com
Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business
•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
conceptcarz.com
World-first: Abarth trials facial recognition technology to measure driver and passenger enjoyment
• In a first-of-its-kind trial, performance car brand, Abarth, has turned to facial recognition technology to quantify the emotions experienced when driving and being a passenger. •Conducted by Dr Dale Esliger, from Loughborough University, participants were put through driving challenges at Mallory Park racetrack. •Facial recognition technology detected an array...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The mobility rEVolution: PG&E obtains first V2G export rate for commercial EVs in US
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has secured approval to establish the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) export compensation mechanism in the United States for commercial EV charging customers. The new export rate structure in its California service area was agreed between PG&E and the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council, Electrify America LLC, and the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission. Commercial EV owners will receive upfront incentives to help offset fleet costs, while encouraging vehicles to export power to support the grid during peak demand periods. The charging equipment will be paired with stationary energy storage systems, which will be available to support the grid and provide backup power to charge vehicles during grid outages. PG&E says more than 420,000 EVs have been sold in its service area, representing one in six EVs in the United States.
US News and World Report
German Industry Curbed Gas Demand by a Fifth in Crisis - Study
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, sustainability experts said on Tuesday, after a plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices. Releasing a working paper that assessed savings measures to date and also...
Business Insider
China's booming electric-car industry could transform its military's submarine fleet
China's large fleet of conventional submarines could soon be powered by lithium-ion batteries as a result of advances in the country's world-leading electric car industry, according to a Chinese navy study. A lithium power source — instead of lead-acid batteries — could more than double the time a submarine can...
Comments / 0