The Associated Press

Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com

Monaghan Bros. joins Isuzu UK dealer network

• Monaghan Bros. appointed as of 1st November 2022. •Addition of new dealer brings the total of Isuzu UK dealers to 108. •Newest dealer in the network will increase sales and aftersales coverage across Northern Ireland. Isuzu UK is pleased to announce the addition of Monaghan Bros. to its dealer...
electrek.co

Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money

Saudi Arabia, a country known for its oil production, announced today that it is launching its own electric car brand called Ceer in partnership with Foxconn and BMW. The shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than most people anticipated, and it is an unstoppable force at this point. Even...
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Promotes Four

Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
getnews.info

80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry

Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
conceptcarz.com

Toyota Brings Overlanding From Down Under to Its SEMA Display

Three Exotic Toyota Builds from Australia's Patriot Campers Give Show Attendees a Glimpse into Aussie Off-Roading and Overlanding Fun. When Justin Montesalvo – director of Patriot Campers, based in the gorgeous Gold Coast, Queensland, area of Australia – visited the SEMA Show, he came away inspired by the scale of the builds he saw at North America's premier automotive aftermarket exhibition.
conceptcarz.com

Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show

Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com

General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator

Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
conceptcarz.com

Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October

Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com

Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business

•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
conceptcarz.com

World-first: Abarth trials facial recognition technology to measure driver and passenger enjoyment

• In a first-of-its-kind trial, performance car brand, Abarth, has turned to facial recognition technology to quantify the emotions experienced when driving and being a passenger. •Conducted by Dr Dale Esliger, from Loughborough University, participants were put through driving challenges at Mallory Park racetrack. •Facial recognition technology detected an array...
pv-magazine-usa.com

The mobility rEVolution: PG&E obtains first V2G export rate for commercial EVs in US

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has secured approval to establish the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) export compensation mechanism in the United States for commercial EV charging customers. The new export rate structure in its California service area was agreed between PG&E and the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council, Electrify America LLC, and the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission. Commercial EV owners will receive upfront incentives to help offset fleet costs, while encouraging vehicles to export power to support the grid during peak demand periods. The charging equipment will be paired with stationary energy storage systems, which will be available to support the grid and provide backup power to charge vehicles during grid outages. PG&E says more than 420,000 EVs have been sold in its service area, representing one in six EVs in the United States.
US News and World Report

German Industry Curbed Gas Demand by a Fifth in Crisis - Study

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industry cut its gas consumption by nearly a fifth last month, sustainability experts said on Tuesday, after a plunge in Russian gas exports sparked a continent-wide energy crisis that led to soaring energy prices. Releasing a working paper that assessed savings measures to date and also...
Business Insider

China's booming electric-car industry could transform its military's submarine fleet

China's large fleet of conventional submarines could soon be powered by lithium-ion batteries as a result of advances in the country's world-leading electric car industry, according to a Chinese navy study. A lithium power source — instead of lead-acid batteries — could more than double the time a submarine can...

