Moderate to heavy drinking linked to increased stroke risk in young adults
In a new study, researchers analyzed the relationship between alcohol consumption and stroke risk among young adults in Korea. The findings show that moderate and heavy alcohol use is linked to a higher risk of stroke. Researchers and some health experts recommend that young adults reduce their alcohol consumption to...
Can shingles affect the mouth?
Shingles causes a painful skin rash with fluid-filled blisters that usually affects the skin on the torso or face. However, it can develop inside the mouth. This is called oral shingles. Shingles is a viral infection that develops due to the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chicken pox.
Picking your nose may increase Alzheimer's, dementia risk
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and it is thought that both environment and genetics play a part in its development. Research suggests that pathogens may also contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s, but the pathways by which they enter the brain have, until recently, been unclear.
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
Can treating hypertension reduce your dementia risk?
Of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and only 1 in 5 have their condition under adequate control. New research shows that the longer a person’s blood pressure remains under control, the lower their risk for cognitive decline or dementia. The researchers believe this study is the first to...
How to tell if you have high cholesterol
High cholesterol can increase the risk of several heart-related health conditions. Regular screening and healthy lifestyle habits can help people maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is essential for the body to function. However, having high cholesterol can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease. High cholesterol does not...
What to know about dentin hypersensitivity
Dentin hypersensitivity (DH), more commonly known as sensitive teeth, refers to a type of dental pain. Discomfort typically arises from exposed dentin responding to heat, cold, touch, pressure, or acidic foods. DH can have many causes and is often treatable with changes to a person’s oral hygiene regimen. Teeth...
Insomnia self-care: 26 tips for sleep
Insomnia self-care involves using lifestyle strategies to encourage sleep. It is the first line of defense for treating insomnia, and doctors often recommend trying it before anything else. Self-care. people feel more sleepy at bedtime, reduce stress, make the sleep environment more comfortable, and ultimately reduce insomnia symptoms. However, the...
Psychobiotic diet: Could kimchi, kefir, or kombucha lower your stress?
The foods we eat have an impact on our overall health. A new study from APC Microbiome Ireland suggests that eating a diet rich in prebiotic and fermented foods can help people feel less stressed. The researchers further found that such a “psychobiotic” diet also improved a person’s sleep quality....
Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment: What to know
Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) is a medical treatment that contains antibodies, which are proteins that help protect against infection. Doctors can use IVIg to treat immunodeficiencies, autoimmune diseases, or inflammatory diseases. IVIg comes from plasma, which is a component of blood. Severe side effects from the treatment are rare, but milder...
Caffeine during pregnancy may affect a child's height by nearly an inch, study says
Caffeine consumption during pregnancy is an area of ongoing research, but experts continue to say that some caffeine during pregnancy may be safe. Data from a recent study found that pregnant people who consumed caffeine had children who were shorter than children conceived by those who did not have caffeine during pregnancy.
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
Epigenetics: Are we in a new era of cancer research?
Nearly 2 decades since the human genome was sequenced for the first time, in , there are still many questions that remain about how our genomes work. While sequencing the human genome has provided an enormous amount of insight into the ways our cells and bodies work, a clear understanding of the genetic mechanisms underpinning many common diseases and our health has remained elusive.
What to know about cracked heels and diabetes
Diabetes can cause people to experience skin changes on their feet, including cracked heels. Without treatment, the changes can lead to health complications. As such, it is important for people to regularly check their feet, moisturize, wear appropriate footwear, and more. Diabetes describes several conditions that affect how the body...
Heart disease: Battery-free pacemaker uses light to regulate heartbeat
An estimated 5% of people worldwide have an abnormal heartbeat, and almost three people in every 1,000 have a pacemaker fitted. New research has led to the development of a new device with an onboard computer that can provide real-time sensing and heart stimulation in mice. The device uses light...
Fuchs' dystrophy: Symptoms and treatment
Fuchs’ dystrophy is an eye condition that causes the death of cells in the inner lining of the cornea. This may lead to the accumulation of fluid in the cornea and negatively affect vision. One of the first symptoms people may experience is glare from bright sunlight or car...
