atptour.com
Bolelli/Fognini Advance In Paris, Keep Turin Hopes Alive
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini kept alive their bid to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals with an opening-round win on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. The Italians earned a 7-6(5), 6-3 result against Santiago Gonzalez and Lukasz Kubot as they seek to improve upon their 10th-place position in the Pepperstone ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.
atptour.com
Red-Hot Rune Saves 3 MPs To Stun Stan
In a memorable tournament debut, Holger Rune saved three match points — two in the second set and another in the third — in a comeback win against Stan Wawrinka to close Tuesday's play at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a two-hour, 30-minute contest that finished after midnight on Court 1, the Dane battled back for a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) victory to continue his blistering form on the ATP Tour.
atptour.com
Nadal Turns Attention To Turin After Paris Defeat
Rafael Nadal struck a positive tone following his early exit at the Rolex Paris Masters, looking forward to his 11th appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals, which begins 13 November. The Spaniard has always kept perspective after defeats, and that held true on Wednesday after a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 loss to Tommy Paul in what was Nadal's first match as a father.
atptour.com
Paul Denies Nadal's No. 1 Bid In Paris
Tommy Paul earned the biggest win of his career by defeating new dad Rafael Nadal on Wednesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. With his 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 victory, the American denied the World No. 2 a potential return to the top of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings — a title run for the Spaniard combined with a third-round exit for Carlos Alcaraz would have seen Nadal move past his countryman at the summit.
atptour.com
Paul Reveals How Nadal Plays Differently In Practice & Matches
When Tommy Paul played Rafael Nadal earlier this year in Acapulco, it was the first time he had faced a member of the legendary ‘Big Three’. In what seemed like a flash, the American trailed 0-6. “I was so nervous [in] the first set. I lost the first...
atptour.com
Alcaraz Races Past Dimitrov To Paris QFs
A lightning-fast start set the tone for Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday at the Rolex Paris Masters, where the World No. 1 won nine of the first 10 games en route to a 6-1, 6-3 third-round victory against Grigor Dimitrov. Alcaraz was dialled-in from the start in his maiden ATP Head2Head...
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
atptour.com
Musetti Upsets Ruud In Paris
#NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti earned his first Top 5 win Thursday when he upset World No. 4 Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals at the Rolex Paris Masters. The 20-year-old played with confidence throughout the two-hour, 19-minute clash in the French capital, striking 37 winners as he...
atptour.com
Djokovic Makes Sharp Start To Paris Title Defence
Playing for the first time since winning back-to-back indoor titles in early October, Novak Djokovic extended his win streak to 10 with a clinical victory against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a 7-6(1), 6-4 win against the Paris-born American, Djokovic was imperious on serve, which...
atptour.com
From Studying Sampras To Facing Djokovic: Cressy's Serve & Volley Journey
Novak Djokovic’s admiration of fellow legend Pete Sampras is well documented. Maxime Cressy, who will play Djokovic on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters, not only looked up to Sampras, but is a disciple of the American’s serve-and-volley style. “I wanted to study [serve-and-volley] patterns, what made them...
atptour.com
Milan 2022: Draws, Dates, History & All You Need To Know
All about the indoor hard-court 21-and-under event in Milan, Italy. The world’s best 21-and-under players will compete at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next week, with home favourite Lorenzo Musetti and Dane Holger Rune leading the eight-man playing field. Here is what you need to...
Sporting News
Alex de Minaur earns biggest career win at Paris Masters
Alex de Minaur has snared his first win against a top five player with an epic three-set win against Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The Australian outlasted the Russian world No.3 6-4 2-6 7-5 in an absolute thriller across two hours, 46 minutes- finally beating a player ranked No.5 or higher at the 19th attempt.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Kylian Mbappe ‘a child’ for re-signing with Paris St-Germain
One soccer star was no fan of Kylian Mbappe’s decision to re-sign with Paris St-Germain and recently claimed the move lacked discipline. In May, the French superstar and the Ligue 1 champions agreed on a massive three-year contract extension. The deal will make the 23-year-old superstar the highest-paid player in the sport annually, as he is reportedly set to earn $110 million from the club in base salary and his signing bonus.
atptour.com
Day 4 Preview: A Stress Test For Djokovic's Hot Paris Streak
Khachanov took out Serb in 2018 final, Djokovic's last defeat in Bercy. Novak Djokovic has been the Prince Of Paris in recent years, winning 15 of his past 16 matches and taking the title in his past two appearances in 2019 and 2021. But on Thursday at the Rolex Paris Masters the Serb runs into the only player he’s fallen to during that streak: Karen Khachanov.
atptour.com
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev Complete 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Field
The singles field for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals is set. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev on Wednesday claimed the final two spots for the season finale, which will be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 13-20 November. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev join Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud,...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi primed for run with Argentina after impressive start to season at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month and the 35-year-old is in some of the best form of his late career after an impressive start to his second season in France. Les Parisiens' No. 30 has scored seven goals and...
Yardbarker
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
Mbappé’s memorable plays not enough for PSG to win group
TURIN, Italy (AP) — If Kylian Mbappé keeps this up, he might be unstoppable at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Mbappé’s power and strength were on full display when he shook off a defender tugging desperately on his shirt to score a memorable goal in the Champions League on Wednesday.
ESPN
Barcelona cruise past Viktoria Plzen in Champions League
Ferran Torres scored in each half as Barcelona eased past Victoria Plzen 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but both sides were already eliminated from the competition. Barcelona remained in third place in Group C behind Bayern Munich and Internazionale and will drop into the Europa League. Viktoria Plzen ended their European campaign without a point.
