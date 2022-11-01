Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
NBC Sports
New dad Rafael Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic starts off Paris Masters with a win over Cressy
Novak Djokovic began his Paris Masters with a match against Maxime Cressy and he won 7-6(1) 6-4 to move on. It was not the greatest tennis by Djokovic but the Serbian did enough to ease himself into the Paris Masters event. He had a lot of success over the years here and won the event last year as well with this year's journey starting against Maxime Cressy.
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic admits needing to change game to challenge Next Gen: "The young guys are there"
Novak Djokovic is taking the threat of the next-gen seriously which is why he is working on adapting his game in order to compete with them. Novak Djokovic usually handled the Next Gen comfortably so far however the rise of Carlos Alcarazg gave him a taste of defeat. The Spaniard beat Djokovic in Madrid en route to his second Masters trophy this year after Miami.
tennisuptodate.com
Tommy Paul beats Nadal in his first singles match since US Open
Rafael Nadal did not return to tennis with a win as the Spaniard lost to Tommy Paul in three sets collapsing towards the end 6-3 6-7(4) 1-6. Tommy Paul is a very tricky player to play indoors as he is very aggressive and on his day can make it impossible to play. Today wasn't his best but he was pretty good overall with Nadal struggling to handle that on the somewhat faster Paris courts.
atptour.com
Djokovic Makes Sharp Start To Paris Title Defence
Playing for the first time since winning back-to-back indoor titles in early October, Novak Djokovic extended his win streak to 10 with a clinical victory against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a 7-6(1), 6-4 win against the Paris-born American, Djokovic was imperious on serve, which...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal can regain World Number One spot from Alcaraz under these circumstances:
Rafael Nadal can finish the year as number one in the world and it's a clear goal for him and we explain how he can do it. The race to finish the year as world number one will most likely come down to two Spaniards. Carlos Alcaraz holds the ranking right now with a clear goal of ensuring his first-ever year-end No. 1 ranking. Rafael Nadal has a decent chance as well and it's a goal for him to do as it's a notable thing to do at his age.
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm like, ‘Oh, what footwork!’ I wish to have this speed and this timing and reading the direction of the ball" - Kasatkina takes inspiration from Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime instead of fellow WTA pros
Ahead of her debut at the WTA Finals, Daria Kasatkina admitted she mostly looks to ATP players for inspiration when it comes to tennis struggling to do so for WTA players. The reason why that is rather simple. The Russian competes daily against her fellow WTA players and spends hours picking apart their games and finding flaws which make it hard for her to find something she likes:
atptour.com
Paul Reveals How Nadal Plays Differently In Practice & Matches
When Tommy Paul played Rafael Nadal earlier this year in Acapulco, it was the first time he had faced a member of the legendary ‘Big Three’. In what seemed like a flash, the American trailed 0-6. “I was so nervous [in] the first set. I lost the first...
