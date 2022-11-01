Read full article on original website
WNEM
Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
WNEM
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A house fire...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
WNEM
Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house fire claimed the lives of a...
WNEM
Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan
CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan. The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen. Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the...
WNEM
Saginaw County Undersheriff: Daylight Saving Time will have no effect on deer car crashes
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we move through deer mating and hunting season, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious. “It’s gonna get colder and they’re gonna start moving and with that, they don’t look both ways. They just run. And sometimes they run into our paths,” says Gomez about the risk of a motorist crashing into a deer.
WNEM
Pinconning Police Department pushing for additional funding
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pinconning Police Department is pushing to get funding for its public safety department. “The numbers of police officers in any department locally or statewide are down,” Police Chief Terry Spencer said. “So, it’s difficult for a small community to rely on additional coverage from agencies that probably don’t have additional coverage.”
Flint man charged after ‘animal rights vigilantes’ find pitbull mix with collar so tight it was ‘within 24 hours of bleeding to death’
A Flint Man has been charged with first-degree animal abuse and had other dogs taken from his home after an animal rights activist found his pitbull mix within hours of dying because its collar was too tight.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
WNEM
GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2. Key...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent with Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Man behind bars after allegedly stabbing dog. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WNEM
MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
The Oakland Press
10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat
Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
Lansing police and Positive Somebody team up to pass out positive packs
The Lansing Police Department is partnering with the nonprofit organization Positive Somebody to pass out positive packs to the community and boost mental health awareness.
Trial begins in case of Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – The trial for a Flint man who prosecutors say shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Mundy Township over gas money began Wednesday, Nov. 2, after a jury was seated following roughly six hours of jury selection. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, who prosecutors said killed Martina Marlo...
