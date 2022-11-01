ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire.
PINCONNING, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to animal abuse

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference Wednesday to announce the arrests from two horrendous animal abuse cases in Genesee County. "when you see animal abuse neglect, even though the penalties are not nearly as high as it need to be, that there...
WNEM

Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire.
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan

CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan. The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen. Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the...
CANTON, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County Undersheriff: Daylight Saving Time will have no effect on deer car crashes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As we move through deer mating and hunting season, Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez wants to warn drivers to be extra cautious. “It’s gonna get colder and they’re gonna start moving and with that, they don’t look both ways. They just run. And sometimes they run into our paths,” says Gomez about the risk of a motorist crashing into a deer.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Pinconning Police Department pushing for additional funding

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Pinconning Police Department is pushing to get funding for its public safety department. “The numbers of police officers in any department locally or statewide are down,” Police Chief Terry Spencer said. “So, it’s difficult for a small community to rely on additional coverage from agencies that probably don’t have additional coverage.”
PINCONNING, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department needs help locating a missing Flint teen last heard from on October 25, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Sani Washington, left her home in the 3000 Block of Buick Street around 5:00 p.m. Police believe that she could possibly be in the 1100 block...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2. Key...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent with Dachelle Mcdonald and Kameron Motley

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for Pinconning Police Department on the ballot. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Man behind bars after allegedly stabbing dog.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MTA providing free ride fares for Flint voters

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Nov. 8, the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will be providing an Election Day - Free Fare Day on all local fixed routes and Your Ride services. The local fixed routes and Your Ride transportation services will be operating on regular routes and schedules. Your Ride...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat

Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
MLive

Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries

SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
SAGINAW, MI

