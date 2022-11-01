MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Continuing to feel like early fall and not late fall as sunshine and 70-degree temperatures continue on. Make some plans to get outside over the next 24 hours as some big changes will move in by the end of the week. This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans. Keep an eye on the radar before you head out and about later this week.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO