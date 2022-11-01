Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
nbc15.com
MU Poll: Evers, Michels all tied up heading into Election Day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - With just days to go before Election Day and with many Wisconsin voters having already cast their ballots, Marquette University’s Law School released it final poll results of the 2022 midterms. The poll offers one final snapshot before many voters head into their polling places on Nov. 8.
nbc15.com
Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear. In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
nbc15.com
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 11 hours...
nbc15.com
$2.5 million in grants awarded to expand child telepsychiatry services in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five grants totaling $2.5 million were awarded to Wisconsin health care facilities to help increase access to child telepsychiatry services, including at one group that serves patients in the counties of Rock and Jefferson. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained Tuesday that each one-year, $250,000...
nbc15.com
Election integrity: Checking on past violations and answering ineligible voter questions
(WSAW) - Voters want to know they can count on there being integrity in their elections. Here is a look at some common questions about how election workers and municipal clerks work to prevent ineligible voters from casting ballots, and a check on some past violations in Marathon County and Shawano County.
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gubernatorial campaigns have filed the final campaign finance reports before Election Day with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The latest reports detail spending from September 1 through October 24. Evers’ campaign reported nearly $37 million in spending so far in 2022, outspending his Republican challenger by...
nbc15.com
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month here in Wisconsin, and Madison community members and leaders gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday to call for change. The event was hosted by the Dane County Homeless Service Consortium, who said the purpose of the event was to build...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR and Get Kids Outside hosts outdoor fall activities for youth
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth took to the outdoors to participate in activities amidst the fall foliage this Saturday. Get Kids Outside partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to offer educational activities for kids at Indian County Park this Halloween weekend. The DNR helped kids cast fishing...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Children's staff and patients celebrate Halloween
Looking back at the 18 years NBC15 News anchor John Stofflet has been part of the Share Your Holidays campaign. Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality.
nbc15.com
MMSD Meeting
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOJ further investigates alleged robocallers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two companies allegedly involved in making illegal robocalls will come under more scrutiny from a national task force dedicated to stopping the practice, Wisconsin’s Department of Justice announced. The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force revealed that it had filed civil investigative demands (CIDs) against two...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV extends hours ahead of election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To prepare voters for the upcoming election, The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend its hours next week. DMV customer services centers that are open on Monday (Nov. 7) and Tuesday (Nov. 8) will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours aim to give those needing a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.
nbc15.com
McFarland PD report car break-ins
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which falls into a more significant trend sweeping the Madison area. “In the last month, I would say we’ve seen a resurgence in car break-ins, garage burglaries, and similar type crimes,” said the...
nbc15.com
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer
TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
nbc15.com
Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and sunshine will continue for another day before a cold front and low pressure move in. This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans.
nbc15.com
Near Record Warmth
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Continuing to feel like early fall and not late fall as sunshine and 70-degree temperatures continue on. Make some plans to get outside over the next 24 hours as some big changes will move in by the end of the week. This will bring widespread storm activity and heavy rain to southern Wisconsin. While the rain will be good news for the dry conditions we have had, it will cause problems for your outdoor plans. Keep an eye on the radar before you head out and about later this week.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Jefferson Co. highway
TOWN OF COLD SPRING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Jefferson Co. highway late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports. At the time she was struck, the woman, who was identified as Maricela del Carmen...
Comments / 0