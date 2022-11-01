Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Bardwell Fire Department
A Mayfield man was arrested on Friday afternoon after allegedly taking a pickup truck belonging to the Bardwell Fire Department. Bardwell Mayor Phillip King and Deputy David Hutchinson both called the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office after seeing a pickup owned by the Bardwell Fire Department pull out of the station driven by an unknown man.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested for firing a gun from a vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning. Paducah Police were called to the area of H.C. Mathis Drive and Park Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. During their investigation, police were informed that a taxi passing that intersection was hit in the passenger door where a person was riding. They also found a home about a block away that had been hit, as well.
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspect after aggravated robbery at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are currently searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Cash Express, 1219 Ft. Campbell Blvd., in Clarksville. According to a news release, the robbery happened at 12:42 p.m. Friday. The clerk stated that a black male wearing black jogging pants...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Rental Car Theft
A rental car was reported stolen after it was not returned Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla that was rented from Enterprise on Fort Campbell Boulevard on August 4th has not been returned. The car is valued at $19,825. No arrest has been made.
Dash camera video shows 65-year-old suspect leading Dickson County deputies on 2-hour chase
A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
westkentuckystar.com
Man charged with attempted arson of Paducah home
A Paducah man was arrested on Tuesday concerning an attempted arson last month. An investigation by the Paducah Fire Department determined that an October 8th fire on Adams Street had been deliberately set, after they located a trail of gasoline around a home. Detectives obtained surveillance video that reportedly showed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man charged with robbery at gunpoint and attempted kidnapping
A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping from October. Paducah Police responded to South 3rd Street on the morning of October 16th for a reported robbery. The victim told officers that a man he was talking to pulled a gun on him and demanded cash. The victim said he gave the man $15, but the man wanted more and forced the victim into a car.
whvoradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville Police ask for public’s help in locating 41-year-old women
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, who stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th. Melissa was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive, according to the news release.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office holds memorial ceremony for fallen K-9
A memorial ceremony was held Tuesday at the McCracken County Courthouse for K-9 Sakal, Corporal Brad Lamb and his family. K-9 Sakal died after a regular training day on October 12. K-9 Sakal had been partnered with Corporal Lamb at Graves County from 2014-2018, and in McCracken County since 2020.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured, Two Severely Injured In Trigg County Crash
Three people were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of the people to the hospital...
wkdzradio.com
One Person Killed In Trigg County Crash
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wreck on US 68 in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say just before 9 am two trucks collided at the intersection of US 68 and Blue Springs Road. A helicopter was called to transport one of...
