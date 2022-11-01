A Paducah man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning. Paducah Police were called to the area of H.C. Mathis Drive and Park Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. During their investigation, police were informed that a taxi passing that intersection was hit in the passenger door where a person was riding. They also found a home about a block away that had been hit, as well.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO