The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.

