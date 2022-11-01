ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
msn.com

Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids

Prince William is reportedly adamant that his kids George, Charlotte and Louis not call Camilla ‘grandmother’ or ‘step-grandmother.’. Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William inherits this ‘unusual’ property as the Prince of Wales

King Charles’ eldest son, who is now the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall, became the heir apparent when he ascended to the throne. Along with his title, Prince William also automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Dartmoor Prison. The Duchy of Cornwall was valued at...
DoYouRemember?

King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms

Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
The List

New UK Poll Names The 2 Most Popular Members Of The Royal Family

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.
SheKnows

Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids

Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Looper

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Avoids Royal News In Her Real Life

In Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown," Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana, Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin, who played the princess in Season 4. The Australian actress will play the superstar royal during her final seven years from 1990 until her death in 1997, which will include the princess's funeral that captivated the world. The late Princess of Wales rose to fame in the 1980s at a time when music and movie stars typically held the world's attention within popular culture. For a British royal to reach the heights of stardom she did was unprecedented, and in many ways, Diana became one of the first reality stars since her popularity was tied to her status in life as opposed to artistic endeavors (per the Los Angeles Times).

