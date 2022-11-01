Read full article on original website
14850.com
November 3 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 25,040 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 20 more than on Wednesday, and a total of 1,949,236 tests conducted. They say there are also 3 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,062 submitted through their online portal. As...
Medical offices and rehab open at Lourdes Pavilion
Two more sections of Lourdes Pavilion opened today marking another milestone in the transformation of the Oakdale mall into the Oakdale Commons.
Latest numbers, November 2nd
Since yesterday, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Broome County has gone up by 13.
localsyr.com
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
localsyr.com
Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
whcuradio.com
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
14850.com
Guest Column: Dryden Superintendent urges kindness and respectful communication
Joshua I. Bacigalupi, Superintendent of the Dryden Central School District, sent this communication to Dryden families on Tuesday and has kindly allowed us to publish it as a guest column. Dear Families,. It would seem in this post-pandemic world that life is more complicated than the past. As we collectively...
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
mountainhomemag.com
A Big Heart in Tioga
Her father’s death broke Rosie’s heart. Wide open. Tom Knapp was seventy-five when he collapsed at his Lawrenceville home in April, 2019. “It was my fiftieth birthday,” Rosie Silvernail recalls. She’s sitting at a table at her homestyle restaurant, Rosie’s, in Tioga. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for someone in need,” she says, and her eyes glisten.
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
ithaca.com
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
