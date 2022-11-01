ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

