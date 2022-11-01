Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
No. 8 UCLA brings title hopes into season, Sac State game
Eighth-ranked UCLA will tip off its 2022-23 season with high expectations when it hosts Sacramento State on Monday night in
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan
In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
Referees called Warriors' Jordan Poole for 'carrying' violation three separate times
The NBA is making it a point to crack down on carry violations, and they targeted Jordan Poole for it on Tuesday night. Poole was called for three carry violations in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. You can see the carries in the video and you’ll notice they were all legitimate calls.
