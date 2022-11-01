Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love
Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining
If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo
The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only
November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season
It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show returning to the Niagara County Fairgrounds
Organizers announced the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show is set to return to the Niagara County Fairgrounds beginning on November 18.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0