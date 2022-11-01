ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love

Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining

If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo

The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season

It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
BUFFALO, NY
