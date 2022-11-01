ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brady on Belichick: "The greatest coach of all time"

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1Cyt_0iuHq6AN00

BOSTON -- Tom Brady may be finishing his NFL career away from New England, but he still has a whole lot of love for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady was heaping praise on his former head coach on Monday night, one day after New England's 22-17 win over the Jets moved Belichick into the No. 2 spot on the NFL's all-time wins list. At 325 wins for his career, Belichick trails only Don Schula (347 career wins) on the list.

After spending 20 years with Belichick, Brady isn't surprised by anything the coach accomplishes.

"A remarkable achievement by him and what he's gone through in his coaching career in as many years as he's been coaching and preparing his teams, he's so deserving of the award," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray . "He's been an amazing coach that I got to play for for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard and he's incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it. I'm really happy for him and none of his success really surprises me after getting a first-hand view of what he put into it, every week, for 20 years that I was there with him."

Belichick always deflects the praise, crediting his players for all the victories that he's racked up over the years. But Brady said that these career accomplishments do mean a lot to Belichick. Brady also said that Belichick will go down as the "greatest coach of all time."

"He is a historian of the game. I remember when I was there, we talked about Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers. There were a lot of history lessons he would give the team to give you perspective on the history of football, history of coaching, history of playing, history of rivalries and games and the founding of NFL teams because we all love football," said Brady. "And he's gonna go down as the greatest coach of all time. He's done an incredible job, certainly with the Patriots, and he learned a lot over the years with the Giants, the Jets, the Browns -- his history goes way back.

"You should feel good about those things; it's a lifetime achievement award, as well," Brady added. "He's put a lot into it and he's taught a lot of people the game of football in a very detailed way. He believes in the fundamentals. He believe in techniques. He believes in preparation, hard work, discipline, toughness, all the things that are sustainable over time. They're all great lessons to learn in life, too. He's an amazing coach, and again, I was very lucky to play for him all those years."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hit Tom Brady With An Ultimatum

Tom and Gisele are in the midst of a divorce. If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NJ.com

Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises ex-Jets kicker

Nick Folk is getting the job done for the Patriots. New England beat the Jets, 22-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Folk was named the AFC special teams player of the week after making all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point to put 16 on the board for the Patriots.
Athlon Sports

Tom Coughlin's Wife, Judy, Has Passed Away At 77

Judy Coughlin, wife of former New York Giants head coach and NFL executive Tom Coughlin, passed away this Tuesday at the age of 77. In response to the heartbreaking news, Tom and the Coughlin family released a statement this morning. "Judy Coughlin, the wife of Tom Coughlin, passed away this ...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie

Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision

The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows Colts special teams unit could be a problem

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not taking special teams lightly ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has employed a familiar face with Bubba Ventrone currently coaching the unit. The Patriots signed Ventrone as an undrafted rookie in 2005. He played 17 games on the special-teams unit for New England over the span of four seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady

Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy