Study finds women have great career aspirations when they sleep well

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 3 days ago

BOSTON -- A new study found that women who want to advance in their careers should try to get a good night's rest.

Researchers at Washington State University surveyed 135 U.S. workers over two weeks on their sleep, mood, and how they felt about striving for more status and responsibility at work.

They found that when the women were getting a good night's sleep, their moods were elevated, and they had more aspirations at work.

If they got poor sleep, their moods were lower, and they were less oriented toward work achievements.

The scientists did not find the same correlations between men's sleep quality and their work aspirations.

Related
Carney Hospital elevators broken, access to appointments difficult for patients

DORCHESTER - Ann Wohlhueter was shocked when, she says for the second time in a month, her mother-in-law was unable to get to her doctor's appointment because of a broken elevator. Wohlhueter's mother-in-law has kidney disease, congestive heart failure, and diabetes, and struggles to walk. She sees a Haitian-Creole primary care physician at the Seton Medical Building at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, because he speaks her primary language, and it makes her comfortable. However, she was very uncomfortable when she discovered she wouldn't be able to make it to the second-floor appointment as she sat in the wheelchair in a...
BOSTON, MA
Could caffeine really stunt children's growth?

BOSTON - Exposure to small amounts of caffeine in the womb could affect a child's height. Researchers looked at more than 1,000 mother-child pairs and found that children born to mothers who consumed even small amounts of caffeine during pregnancy were shorter on average by about 2 centimeters at age 8 than those born to women who consumed no caffeine during pregnancy.  These differences in height, while small, were noticed even among women who consumed caffeine below the recommended guidelines of less than 200 mg per day. That's equivalent to two 8-ounce cups of coffee. More research is needed to see if the height difference persists into adulthood.
Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life

BOSTON -- Sunburns during childhood may be associated with skin cancer later in life.  Researchers looked at more than 169,000 Norwegian women and found that those with a greater number of sunburns throughout life were at higher risk of melanoma and squamous cell skin cancer and that sunburns in childhood were the biggest contributor to melanoma later in life.Therefore it's crucial for parents to help their children avoid sunburns with protective clothing, effective sunscreens, and avoiding excessive sun exposure. 
Afternoon, nighttime exercise may be better for you than in the morning

BOSTON -- Exercise between noon and midnight may be better for our blood sugar. Researchers looked at hundreds of middle-aged overweight adults in the Netherlands. They found that compared to spreading physical activity throughout the day or exercising in the morning, afternoon exercise was associated with an 18% reduction in insulin resistance, and working out at night was associated with a 25% reduction.
BOSTON, MA
Gaining weight could increase risk of knee surgery

BOSTON - A new analysis finds gaining even a modest amount of weight can make the need for knee replacement surgery much more likely. It's well known that excess weight can put stress on load-bearing joints like knees and hips, which can accelerate arthritis. Researchers in Australia looked at 20 prior studies and found that putting on just 11 pounds of weight increased the likelihood of total knee replacement by about 35% in women and 25% in men.
