This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game
Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
z93country.com
Kentucky Hosts Pikeville in Memorial Coliseum for Exhibition Game
In preparation for the upcoming season, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will host Pikeville in its lone exhibition game of the season Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a 7 p.m. ET tip inside Memorial Coliseum. Fans can enjoy free admission and season ticket holders will have their reserved...
Garden & Gun
One Special Horse to Cheer for at the Breeders’ Cup
Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.
Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky
Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East. It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely ...
UK forward Daimion Collins’ father, Ben, dies unexpectedly
University of Kentucky sophomore, Daimion Collins, and his family have experienced an unexpected tragedy.
z93country.com
UK Cross Country: Bockrath, Herman, Brush Earn All-SEC Honors
Following their performances at the Southeastern Conference Championships, University of Kentucky cross country athletes Perri Bockrath, Tori Herman and Miles Brush have earned All-SEC honors, the league office announced Tuesday. Bockrath was named first-team All-SEC, Herman landed on the second team and Brush is Freshman All-SEC on the basis of...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari issues message to Kentucky fans ahead of 2022-23 season opener
Kentucky coach John Calipari is asking Wildcats basketball fans to do something they aren’t used to doing and, really, aren’t very good at doing. He’s asking them to be a little patient, and he’s asking for this before the season even starts. “We’re not where we...
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Kentucky
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
z93country.com
Men’s Soccer Travels to South Carolina to Close Out Regular Season Schedule
The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team (10-0-5, 4-0-3 Sun Belt) will travel to Southeastern Conference and Sun Belt Conference rival South Carolina (5-6-4, 1-3-3 Sun Belt) for a 7 p.m. EST match in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday. The match against the Gamecocks will close out the regular season schedule of the 2022 campaign.
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Restaurant News for Lexington, Ky – November 2022
If you love Lexington’s Miyako concepts (and who doesn’t?), there’s even more good news for Lexington’s Asian Cuisine Scene. Miyako owner Andy Chi has opened a ramen and. donburi concept, Zundo Izakaya in the former Outback space on Tiverton, just off Nicholasville Road. (Outback left the...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Home & Garden News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the city to use for Lexington’s holiday season celebration. City officials will evaluate all trees and select the two chosen for the city Christmas trees.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week
Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wymt.com
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
