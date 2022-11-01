Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO