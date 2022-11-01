ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Cross Country: Bockrath, Herman, Brush Earn All-SEC Honors

Following their performances at the Southeastern Conference Championships, University of Kentucky cross country athletes Perri Bockrath, Tori Herman and Miles Brush have earned All-SEC honors, the league office announced Tuesday. Bockrath was named first-team All-SEC, Herman landed on the second team and Brush is Freshman All-SEC on the basis of...
Kentucky Hosts Pikeville in Memorial Coliseum for Exhibition Game

In preparation for the upcoming season, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will host Pikeville in its lone exhibition game of the season Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a 7 p.m. ET tip inside Memorial Coliseum. Fans can enjoy free admission and season ticket holders will have their reserved...
Breeders’ Cup post positions drawn today at Rupp Arena

(LEX 18) — Breeders’ Cup post positions were drawn today at Rupp Arena. Rupp Arena is normally a sea of blue, but today purple was the royal color. The COO of the Breeders’ Cup said this was a one-of-a-kind event to kick off the post-position draw. The...
