Can the Griz food drive kicks off Saturday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana extends off the field this month to help out those facing food insecurity in our communities. It is the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive where the two schools will compete all the way until...
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Helena, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gallatin High School football team will have a game with Helena High School on November 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
Cash 4 Candy helps local schools and troops

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sayre Orthodontics is doing their ninth annual Cash 4 Candy this week running until November 9. Bring in that extra halloween candy and for every pound they will give you a dollar and donate a dollar to the school of your choice. Then, the candy is donated to Adopt-A-Sox for Montana troops deployed during the holiday season. Sometimes the kids who bring in candy will write letters to the troops and they will write back, showing just how much a little candy and a letter can mean.
Two trailer homes catch on fire, cause wildfire in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Two trailer homes started on fire and caused a wildfire on 9th Street Island Drive in Livingston Wednesday morning. Danielle Babcox, spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District, told NonStop Local the the wind blew embers from the trailer home fires and caused a wildfire. She said...
Sales tax, housing, road safety among Bozeman's priorities for 2023 Montana Legislature

Bozeman is hoping the same tune with a different name might find favor in Helena during the 2023 Montana Legislature. In a resolution affirming its priority issues at the statehouse next year, the city again included a suggested proposal for a local option sales tax that would allow the city to implement sales taxes on certain items, with the goal of cooling down property tax increases and funding infrastructure projects.
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman

The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween

Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Bozeman PD detectives trying to ID man for ongoing investigation

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement are trying to identify an individual for an ongoing investigation. The Bozeman Police Department shared a photo of the individual Tuesday afternoon, saying their Detective Division is trying to identify them. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott McCormick...
Emergency vehicle in Park Co. hit while responding to accident

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A warning is being shared after an emergency vehicle was hit by another car Thursday afternoon. Danielle Babcox, who works with the Park County Rural Fire District 1, says a Park County Rural Emergency Vehicle was on scene of an accident before being hit by a pickup that lost control on some ice on the road.
