Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Can the Griz food drive kicks off Saturday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The rivalry between Montana State University and the University of Montana extends off the field this month to help out those facing food insecurity in our communities. It is the 23rd annual Can the Griz food drive where the two schools will compete all the way until...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
chainstoreage.com
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Helena, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gallatin High School football team will have a game with Helena High School on November 04, 2022, 14:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Fairfield Sun Times
Cash 4 Candy helps local schools and troops
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sayre Orthodontics is doing their ninth annual Cash 4 Candy this week running until November 9. Bring in that extra halloween candy and for every pound they will give you a dollar and donate a dollar to the school of your choice. Then, the candy is donated to Adopt-A-Sox for Montana troops deployed during the holiday season. Sometimes the kids who bring in candy will write letters to the troops and they will write back, showing just how much a little candy and a letter can mean.
Fairfield Sun Times
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
KULR8
Two trailer homes catch on fire, cause wildfire in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Two trailer homes started on fire and caused a wildfire on 9th Street Island Drive in Livingston Wednesday morning. Danielle Babcox, spokesperson for Park County Rural Fire District, told NonStop Local the the wind blew embers from the trailer home fires and caused a wildfire. She said...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sales tax, housing, road safety among Bozeman's priorities for 2023 Montana Legislature
Bozeman is hoping the same tune with a different name might find favor in Helena during the 2023 Montana Legislature. In a resolution affirming its priority issues at the statehouse next year, the city again included a suggested proposal for a local option sales tax that would allow the city to implement sales taxes on certain items, with the goal of cooling down property tax increases and funding infrastructure projects.
Fairfield Sun Times
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman PD detectives trying to ID man for ongoing investigation
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement are trying to identify an individual for an ongoing investigation. The Bozeman Police Department shared a photo of the individual Tuesday afternoon, saying their Detective Division is trying to identify them. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott McCormick...
KULR8
Emergency vehicle in Park Co. hit while responding to accident
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A warning is being shared after an emergency vehicle was hit by another car Thursday afternoon. Danielle Babcox, who works with the Park County Rural Fire District 1, says a Park County Rural Emergency Vehicle was on scene of an accident before being hit by a pickup that lost control on some ice on the road.
Comments / 1