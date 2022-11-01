BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sayre Orthodontics is doing their ninth annual Cash 4 Candy this week running until November 9. Bring in that extra halloween candy and for every pound they will give you a dollar and donate a dollar to the school of your choice. Then, the candy is donated to Adopt-A-Sox for Montana troops deployed during the holiday season. Sometimes the kids who bring in candy will write letters to the troops and they will write back, showing just how much a little candy and a letter can mean.

