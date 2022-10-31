ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettleton, MS

Nettleton woman charged with drug possession

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

TUPELO • A routine traffic stop near Saltillo last week resulted in felony drug charges for a Nettleton woman.

Tupelo, MS
