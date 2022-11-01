Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
POTTERFEST Ready to Roll Friday Night, Nov 4th; 5 to 9 PM
Potterfest in Downtown Danville is 5 to 9 PM Friday night, November 4th. Ashton Greer and Bailey Poggendorf joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show with some final reminders. As Ashton Greer advised everyone, another big crowd is expected, so get there early if you can. This year’s Potterfest theme is the fourth movie, The Goblet of Fire, which not coincidentally, is being shown at the Fischer.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Memorial Car Show Raises More than $4,000
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–It came together in just over a week, at a time of year when many car enthusiasts have put their show-vehicles away for the winter, and still it was a roaring success!. Community support of the Alex Dinger Memorial Car...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Council Approves Ward Changes; City Seeks Brownfields Grant
The Danville City Council has unanimously approved a change in the alignment of the city’s seven alderman wards based upon the latest census. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr says this was handled the same way back when he was an alderman: The administration comes up with a proposal, asks the aldermen if they want any changes, and it’s put forward for a vote. Mayor Williams says he does wish that the new map, put together in August, could have been approved sooner.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police’s Annual Clothes for Kids – Shop with a Cop Saturday the 5th at Kohl’s
This Saturday morning at Kohl’s will be one of the biggest days of the year for the Danville Charitable Organization of the Police Department event. It’s the Clothes for Kids – Shop with a Cop program. As Officer Josh Long explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, it’s just as much fun for the police officers as it is for the kids.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Harvest Issues: Storage Space, Slow Movement, Rail Strike Threat
Looking at the harvest, at the start of this week statewide we were down to the final 22% of the corn needing harvested, and the final 11% of the soybeans. But the questions remain: can we get it moved, and can we get it stored? As the Vermilion County Farm Bureau’s Tom Fricke points out, you not only have barges slowed by low river waters, but also the threat of a rail strike.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Kicks Off 2022 Campaign “Love Beyond Christmas”
The Salvation Army of Vermilion County is launching its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign to raise funds to support its critical social programming that helps local families in need all year long. The seasonal fundraising goal is set at $105,000. Proceeds will support the entire county – feeding the hungry, providing aid to the homeless, social services, services for local veterans, Christmas gifts& Food Baskets for families struggling to make ends meet, and so much more.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Special Annual Luncheon at Crosspoint for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
November is Homeless Awareness Month. And during the upcoming Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, Crosspoint Human Services will be having a special luncheon at their “Crosspoint at the Y” location, 201 North Hazel at the old YWCA. The luncheon will be held from 11 to 2, Wednesday November 16th, in the Crosspoint at the Y gym. As Crosspoint’s Cher Pollock told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, many victims of homelessness are those who are victims of domestic abuse, and perhaps have just escaped a domestic abuse situation.
