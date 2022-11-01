The Danville City Council has unanimously approved a change in the alignment of the city’s seven alderman wards based upon the latest census. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr says this was handled the same way back when he was an alderman: The administration comes up with a proposal, asks the aldermen if they want any changes, and it’s put forward for a vote. Mayor Williams says he does wish that the new map, put together in August, could have been approved sooner.

