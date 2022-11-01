Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
macaronikid.com
Stafford-Spotsy Arts Festival hits Embrey Mill November 12 & 13!
The Stafford - Spotsy Arts Festival is coming the weekend of November 12 & 13th to their new location at Embrey Mill!. Art comes in all shapes, sizes and types - including woodwork, photography, metal, canvas, soap, jewelry, food, and more - find out more about which local artists will attend here. These Exhibitors are coming to show their best works for everyone to see, and many Exhibitors will have their items for sale. This is a great time to start your Christmas shopping! What better than a unique and thoughtful gift for the special people in your life!
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
macaronikid.com
Top 10 Events in Westminster-Carroll: Nov 7 - 13
November 7 - 13 Make a Mini Bottle Pendant at North Carroll Library - Make a mini bottle pendant; all supplies will be provided. Full Moon Yoga and Meditation at Bear Branch Nature Center - Nov 8 is a Beaver moon Practice honoring the chilly weather ahead and the coming holiday season. These practices could be just what you need to energize your body and calm your mind.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare to Hold Free Turkey Deep Frying Event on Thanksgiving
Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave in NW, Washington, DC will be holding a free turkey frying event on Thursday, November 24 from 10am-4pm in an effort to raise money for Feed the Fridge. The event is first come, first serve, and the restaurant is asking that people only bring turkeys to be fried that weigh less than 10lbs. Feed the Fridge, which was started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and pays area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Medium Rare has a MoCo location at 4904 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda.
WTOP
Restaurant news: Soul food in Shaw, pokē bowls in Gaithersburg, local pizza at Reagan National
Doro Soul Food, a take-out and delivery restaurant focused on soul food, will open Nov. 17 in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood at 1819 7th St. NW. Doro Soul Food comes from chef Elias Taddessee, the Ethiopian-born owner of burger and milkshake bar Mélange in D.C.’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood. The menu will mix American soul food with Ethiopian flavors, with bone-in fried and char-grilled chicken and chicken sandwiches with spice levels from mild to very hot. Cornbread, collard greens and doro wat spiced mac n’ cheese are among the sides.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
lionstale.org
Why is Halloween taboo in many Jewish communities?
On Oct. 31st, kids of all ages will dress up in costumes and look forward to a school day full of candy, costume contests and spooky surprises. While the orange and black lights, jack o’ lantern decorations and pumpkin carvings will be decorating schools and houses around Montgomery County, the hallways of CESJDS will remain.
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
mymcmedia.org
Leaf Collection Program Begins Nov. 7
The county Vaccum Leaf Collection Program will start on Nov. 7 and continue for 6 to 8 weeks. The collection will happen south of Bel Pre-Road, east of I-270/I-495, and west of New Hampshire Avenue, to the district line according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
WJLA
LIST | Stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thanksgiving is basically here and whether you're feasting at home or dining out, knowing what's open and what's closed will be crucial. 7News put together a list of grocery stores, restaurants and retail stores that will be open and closed this holiday to help you celebrate this season.
progressivegrocer.com
Safeway Feast of Sharing Returns
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Safeway, Events DC and community partners will hold the 2022 Safeway Feast of Sharing in person for the first time since 2019. The theme will be Sharing, Caring and Reconnecting. Local Washington, D.C., neighbors will receive a turkey lunch meal box at the grab-and-go event, as well as a gift bag filled with winter clothing and other items. Masks will be mandatory for all guests.
yeahthatskosher.com
All PLNT Burger Locations are No Longer Kosher Certified
The (formerly) kosher-certified vegan burger chain restaurant, PLNT Burger, has been expanding quickly over the last few years, picking up fans and accolades as they’ve expanded beyond their origins in Washington DC to a dozen locations, half in the DC/Baltimore region, with the others in NYC, outside of Philly, and in the Boston area. The restaurant is known for its vegan take on fast food burgers, using plant-based products to offer meat and cheese-like products.
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
mrhsnews.com
Students Spooked by Halloween Costume Regulation
Halloween is a fun, spooky, holiday appealing to people of all ages. Costumes are a major part of Halloween, and creative costumes are a fun way for students to express themselves and connect with other people. Marriotts Ridge has an abundant amount of school spirit, and many students wish to express it by dressing up on Halloween. However, Howard County has a no costume policy in effect, which Marriotts Ridge students express mixed feelings towards.
mocoshow.com
Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location
The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?
I was my impression when visiting Georgetown in Washington DC. In the spring of 2022, I had the great pleasure of visiting the city of Washington DC. The truth is that after reading the book “The Lost Symbol”, I became obsessed with knowing the capital of the United States and walking as close as possible to the different buildings and historical monuments described by Dan Brown in the novel.
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
mocoshow.com
Apna Pizza, An Indian Style Pizza Restaurant, Announces Grand Opening
Apna Pizza at 14050 Travilah Rd in Rockville (Travilah area), has announced it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, November 12. The event will include a free tasting from 1-2pm, live DJ, and face painting. Apna will serve “Indian” style pizza, wings, and “loaded fries,” which they describe as “poutine but with an edge.”
Hagedorn: “Business Is Booming at Miss Toya’s, for Many Good Reasons”
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Bethesda Magazine’s food critic David Hagedorn wrote Tuesday that despite the restaurant’s service problems, there is much to love about Miss Toya’s Creole House:. Pass up the cup of...
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
