CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks
After markets close on Thursday, these five companies are on deck to report quarterly earnings. Here's what analysts expect.
tipranks.com
PayPal is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Following a run of disappointing earnings results, PayPal (PYPL) delivered the goods in Q2, with the company beating Street expectations for the quarter. With the digital payments titan readying to deliver Q3’s financial statement once today’s trading comes to a close, might a repeat be in the offing?
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
tipranks.com
Is Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) a Contrarian Buy?
One of the worst-hit names in the technology sphere, semiconductor specialist Nvidia is attempting a comeback. Although competing forces have yo-yoed NVDA stock, the underlying quantitative data points suggest contrarians need to keep it on their watchlist. After enjoying a meteoric ascent thanks in large part to riding the coattails...
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
Centre Daily
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Lula, Apple And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 31:. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets.
AOL Corp
Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on
Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted. Shares rallied more than 4.5% in after-hours trading following Thursday’s sell-off of 8.2% through the trading day. The stock is 77.5% lower than...
tipranks.com
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
Nov 3 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared...
tipranks.com
Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?
Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.
tipranks.com
AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock: A Solid Defensive Play Amid Volatility
AT&T operates a defensive business that makes its stock relatively immune to ongoing volatility. AT&T stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date. The volatility in the stock market could stay elevated amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty. Amid challenges, shares of the diversified telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) emerge as a solid defensive play for investors to navigate the heightened volatility with ease and reduce the risk of their overall portfolio.
Is PayPal Too Cheap to Ignore? Here's the Level It Must Hold Now
PayPal (PYPL) stock is down about 3% on Friday morning, better than what investors saw last night after the payment-tech company reported earnings. At its after-hours low, PayPal stock was down almost 14%. That came despite PayPal reporting an estimate-beating quarter. Third-quarter earnings of $1.08 a share beat analysts’ expectations...
PayPal Claims Top Spot in BNPL as Q3 Volume Spikes 157%
PayPal’s users are still engaged, but spending is clearly slowing. But even as PayPal, like other firms, is not immune to macro headwinds and inflation’s dampening effect on consumer spending, its role in facilitating the omnichannel experience remains in focus, with new tap-to-pay support and installment plans too.
tipranks.com
AAPL, NFLX, AMZN: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Expect to Rise the Most?
Ongoing macro challenges have impacted the performance of several tech stocks, including the mighty FAANG. We will discuss the recent quarterly results of three FAANG stocks and pick the one in which Wall Street sees higher upside potential. FAANG – five of the most prominent tech companies: Meta Platforms (META),...
