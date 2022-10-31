Read full article on original website
Engine brakes are changing to meet needs of wide variety of engine types
There seems to be an endless list of ways to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and advance sustainability initiatives. Engine makers like Cummins are working on what they call agnostic engine platforms designed for diesel, natural gas and hydrogen. Fuel sources such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, methanol, ethanol, renewable diesel, hydrogen-based fuels and others also can help fleets meet their environmental goals.
Watch: Driving recap of Volvo's VNR Electric
CCJ Chief Editor Jason Cannon was recently able to get behind the wheel of Volvo's zero emission VNR Electric for the second time since Volvo started taking orders for the unit in late 2020. In this video, we get a detailed breakdown on how you can tell the truck is...
CLI launches new routing logic and planning optimization solution
Freight management software provider Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI) has introduced a new routing logic and planning optimization solution that enables full terminal optimization, allowing fleets to very quickly and automatically have every shipment for every customer at every terminal planned for the right trailer in the right sequence. The AI-driven...
Otonomi to bring new freight insurance product to market
Technology news and briefs for the week of Oct. 30, 2022:. Solera company Spireon recently introduced the next generation of its IntelliScan cargo sensor under its FleetLocate product line. IntelliScan ProView is an enhanced cargo sensor that changes the carrier’s view of available cargo space with 99% accurate load status...
