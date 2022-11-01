Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
No More Parties: Tupperware Cracks on Dismal Q3
Shares of consumer products provider Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) have nosedived today on its dismal third-quarter performance. Revenue dropped nearly 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, missing expectations by $13 million. EPS at $0.14 too, lagged estimates by a wide margin of $0.28. The company had delivered an EPS of $1.19 in the year-ago period.
Duke Energy Posts Mixed Q3 Results
Duke Energy’s (NYSE: DUK), the electric power and natural gas holding company reported Q3 revenues of $7.97 billion, up 14.7% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $520 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.78 per share versus $1.88 in the same period last year. Analysts were anticipating earnings of...
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
FuboTV Up After Strong Q3 Showing
Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform reported revenues of $224.81 million, up by 43.5% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $11.5 million. Adjusted loss came in at $0.52 per share, better than analysts’ expectations...
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock: A Solid Defensive Play Amid Volatility
AT&T operates a defensive business that makes its stock relatively immune to ongoing volatility. AT&T stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date. The volatility in the stock market could stay elevated amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty. Amid challenges, shares of the diversified telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) emerge as a solid defensive play for investors to navigate the heightened volatility with ease and reduce the risk of their overall portfolio.
Cognizant Tanks on Dismal Q3; Major Downgrades
Shares of professional services company Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) are nosediving today after an unimpressive third-quarter showing and major analyst downgrades. The IT major’s revenue increased by 2.5% year-over-year to $4.86 billion but missed the cut by $140 million. EPS at $1.17, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.01. Additionally, the company increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.
Is Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) Stock Worth Investing In?
With the ongoing momentum in its business, Superior Industries’ stock appears to be an attractive long-term bet. SUP stock also has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors willing to put some of their cash into Penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find attractive investment options. But before investing, it’s recommended that investors learn about the merits and demerits of investing in Penny stocks. Using our Screener, we came across Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), which has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Supporting the bull case is the company’s strong financial performance. Let’s take a closer look at the SUP stock.
Stellantis Drives Higher With Strong Results in Q3
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) reported its Q3 earnings on Thursday with revenues surging 29% year-over-year to €42.1 billion. This strong growth in revenues was driven by higher volumes, strong pricing, and favorable currency exchange impact for the automotive company. The company’s shipments grew 13% year-over-year to 1,281 thousand units “primarily...
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Is Trending Higher
Boeing stock gained after the management laid out impressive strategic priorities, business updates, and financial objectives at its 2022 Investor Conference. Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares climbed 2.8% yesterday after the aerospace company gave out positive long-term targets at its investor conference. The company plans to generate higher free cash flows as well as increase deliveries of its 737 MAX and 787 aircraft.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Down on Higher Q3 Loss as Demand Shrinks
Carvana stock tanked in the pre-market trading session on a wider-than-expected Q3 loss amid several macro challenges for used vehicles. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) hurt investors’ sentiment with poor third-quarter results. Net loss of $2.67 per share came much above Wall Street’s expectation of a loss of $1.90. Also, it compared unfavorably with a loss of $0.38 in the same quarter last year.
Cloudflare Plunges Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) plunged in pre-market trading on Friday despite the content delivery network’s strong Q3 results. Revenues surged 47% year-over-year to $253.9 million, beating Street estimates by $4.02 million. Adjusted net earnings came in at $0.06 per share versus breaking even in the same period last...
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
Moderna Pares Early Meltdown After Ugly Q3
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged in pre-market trading on Thursday as the messenger RNA (mRNA) biotechnology company’s Q3 earnings missed estimates. The company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, a drop of 32% year-over-year, missing Street estimates by $170 million. The fall in revenues was mainly due to a...
Match Rises on Bachelors’ Appetite for a Match
Shares of dating solutions provider Match Group (NYSE:MTCH) are inching higher in the pre-market session today on the back of its third-quarter showing. Revenue climbed 1% over the prior year to $809.5 million but managed to outperform estimates by ~$15 million. EPS at $0.44 though lagged expectations by $0.07. While...
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
