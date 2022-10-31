ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Huskies fall 68-64 in Green Bay exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ellie Mackay scored 20 points and Michigan Tech led most of the evening but fell just short at Wisconsin Green Bay 68-64 in exhibition women’s basketball Wednesday night at Kress Center. Isabella Lenz and Sloane Zenner also made it to double figures in the Huskies’ only tune-up before the regular season begins on November 11 at William Jewell College.
GREEN BAY, WI
discoverhometown.com

HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
HARTFORD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday

Kenosha HarborMarket begins its indoor season on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and it will operate every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. Vendors and shoppers alike enjoyed attending the opening day Saturday, May...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!. The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New brewery coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new brewery is coming to the Third Ward!. Foxtown Brewing, based out of Mequon, will be opening a new facility on the vacant riverfront site near St. Paul and Plankinton. According to a news release, it will be adjacent to the proposed dog park in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery

The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Report shows increased state support for proposed Kenosha casino project

A new report found that the state’s liability to the proposed Kenosha casino project was reduced compared to previous discussions in 2015, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The reduced liability was a result of the 2018 gaming compact amendment. The amendment reduces the state’s liability...
KENOSHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI

