dailybadgerbulletin.com
Huskies fall 68-64 in Green Bay exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ellie Mackay scored 20 points and Michigan Tech led most of the evening but fell just short at Wisconsin Green Bay 68-64 in exhibition women’s basketball Wednesday night at Kress Center. Isabella Lenz and Sloane Zenner also made it to double figures in the Huskies’ only tune-up before the regular season begins on November 11 at William Jewell College.
wissports.net
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: Mukwonago at Muskego
We asked, you voted, and Mukwonago at Muskego has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Level 3 of the high school football season. A total of 5,239 votes were cast, as this one received 2,333 of those votes. The Kwik Trip &...
discoverhometown.com
HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player
Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Kenosha HarborMarket begins its indoor season on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and it will operate every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. Vendors and shoppers alike enjoyed attending the opening day Saturday, May...
Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac known for selling huge winning lottery tickets
Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!. The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New brewery coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new brewery is coming to the Third Ward!. Foxtown Brewing, based out of Mequon, will be opening a new facility on the vacant riverfront site near St. Paul and Plankinton. According to a news release, it will be adjacent to the proposed dog park in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery
The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Report shows increased state support for proposed Kenosha casino project
A new report found that the state’s liability to the proposed Kenosha casino project was reduced compared to previous discussions in 2015, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The reduced liability was a result of the 2018 gaming compact amendment. The amendment reduces the state’s liability...
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
