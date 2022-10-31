Read full article on original website
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week ChampColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Bear Creek Nature Center Hosts a Bear Run on November 5thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
This Is Colorado's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
Colorado Springs gets cafe serving comfort food and booze
Bunzy’s & Booze, 1919 E. Boulder St., is the place to hit up for a zesty Midwestern sandwich, stone-baked pizzas and cookies. It’s the inspiration of owner Nicole Martinez, with Debbie Downing preparing the food. Both women are not new to the restaurant industry. Martinez was part of the Nourish Organic Juice venture a few years ago and Downing was an owner of Gotta Love It Kitchen, where she sold her popular stuffed sandwiches back in the day.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
cpr.org
A year into the Colorado Springs scooter experiment, just one company remains
One year after Colorado Springs controversially allowed two electric scooter companies to start operating in the city’s downtown, one company has pulled out of the market due to low customer demand. “Unfortunately for us … the ridership in Colorado Springs just really never gained a critical mass,” said Jeff...
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Bear trapped in Colorado Springs after getting too close to homes
In Colorado Springs, Parks And Wildlife had to trap a bear! It had gotten too comfortable being close to humans - and it was actually running around a nieghborhood southeast of the city. "She's been getting into trash and really been kind of living off it," said Parks and Wildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec.Colorado Parks and Wildlife trapped the bear and will now relocate the 150-pound, 2-year-old female to the backcountry, far away from humans.Always a reminder to keep your trash cans inside during this time of the year - until the morning of pickup.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
New fire station officially opens Tuesday in Colorado Springs; more on the way
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials said that the new Fire Station 23 is the first in a wave of stations that will be built over the next decade as the city's growth continues. KRDO A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon celebrated the opening of the $4.5 million station located east of downtown, near Memorial Park The post New fire station officially opens Tuesday in Colorado Springs; more on the way appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
territorysupply.com
7 Weekend Road Trips From Colorado Springs, Colorado
Sometimes you need a quick weekend getaway. Luckily, with these seven road trips from Colorado Springs, you don’t have to go far to find your next adventure. Whether you want to trade one city for another or you’re looking for sweeping mountain vistas with a middle-of-nowhere feel, these destinations on the outskirts of the Springs offer tons of great ways to spend your weekend.
milehighcre.com
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease
According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
