The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Photo of Phillies Star’s Wife Buying Beers for Fans Goes Viral
Philadelphia fans had every right to celebrate on Tuesday night as the team won 7–0 over the Astros.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers
Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
True Blue LA
An argument for the Dodgers to non-tender Cody Bellinger
A variation of this essay has been in my to-do pile for most of the year. Frankly, this topic is just boring to me and flies in the face of Eric’s lone directive to me as a writer here: write about interesting stuff. This topic is boring to me because the solution to the problem is known. And at this point, the MVP season of 2019 feels like a lifetime ago. My griping aside, I really did not want to write this essay. But as this series breaks down what went wrong for the Dodgers; overall, you cannot really have this discussion unless you mention Cody Bellinger.
NFL Predictions: Week 9 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 9 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
True Blue LA
Dodgers face plenty of roster decisions this offseason
The Dodgers are starting their offseason with plenty of speculation, questions, and additions to their to-do list. Among the most important of these: What is the roster going to look like come spring? Here’s the latest from an already buzzing November for the team, plus some updates on players old and new.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
