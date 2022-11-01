Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
tipranks.com
Uber’s Strong Showing Pushes Up LYFT and DASH
Shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) revved up in morning trading on Tuesday after the ride-sharing company’s Q3 showing impressed investors. Shares of Uber have tanked by around 30% this year. The strong showing by Uber has also lifted up stocks of other companies in the gig economy including Uber’s...
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Investopedia
Block (Square) Shares Rise on Strong Q3 Cash App Growth
Block's stock surged by 14% in after-hours trading following its Q3 fiscal report. Gross payment volume (GPV) climbed 20% and came in above analysts' predictions. GPV measures the total dollar amount of card payments processed by sellers on the company's payment ecosystem. Block (Square) Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase transaction revenues plummet 44% as users activity declines in Q3
Crypto exchange Coinbase saw a huge fall in its transaction revenues in the third quarter after activity fell amid a broader market downturn, but managed to cut its losses in half compared to the prior quarter. In its shareholder letter released on Nov. 3, the company shared that transaction revenue...
NASDAQ
DoorDash revenue beats estimates as appetite for food delivery holds up
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Food delivery company DoorDash Inc DASH.N said orders surged to a record high in the third quarter as people stuck to their pandemic-era habits despite rising inflation and steeper prices, helping it beat Wall Street targets for revenue. Shares of the largest U.S. food delivery firm...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Fremantle Income Surges By 27.8%, Helps Drive Up Q3 Revenue At Parent Group RTL To $5 Billion
Luxembourg-based RTL Group saw a 12% jump in revenue to $5 billion (€5 billion) for the first nine months of 2022, according to its third-quarter statement which was released on Friday. UK-based international film and TV production and distribution company Fremantle had played a significant role in the jump...
kitco.com
AngloGold Ashanti posts $169 million in quarterly free cash flow as its gold production up 20% in Q3
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, its gold production for the third quarter of 2022 rose 20% to 738,000oz...
Amazon just fell out of the trillion-dollar market cap club for the 1st time since 2020 – leaving just 4 stocks with 13-figure valuations
Amazon lost its trillion-dollar valuation for the first time in two years Tuesday as its stock fell again. The online retailer's shares fell 5.5%, meaning its market capitalization slumped to $987 billion. Now only four companies are left in the trillion-dollar club: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Aramco. Amazon was kicked...
