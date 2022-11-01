Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
US News and World Report
Pfizer Boosts COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast by $2 Billion
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 2.4% to $47.67 in morning trading as its...
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter
Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations. The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year. Sales from the vaccine Comirnaty, meanwhile,...
Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat
Starbucks (SBUX) shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
NASDAQ
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Why Yelp Shares Are Trading Lower By 15%? Here Are 86 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO jumped 115% to $8.17. Peak Bio reported closing of up to $100 million common stock purchase transaction with White Lion Capital. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Peak Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares climbed 64.8%...
Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Recap: Huntsman Q3 Earnings
Huntsman HUN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huntsman missed estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.72. Revenue was down $274.00 million from the same period last...
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
Recap: Energous Q3 Earnings
Energous WATT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $21 thousand from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Corcept's (CORT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT reported earnings of 30 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenues in the third quarter increased 5.8% year over year to $101.7 million. Corcept’s top...
Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Starbucks To $105? These Analysts Boost Price Targets On The Coffee Chain After Q4 Results
Starbucks Corporation SBUX postedAlso check this out: upbeat results for its fourth quarter. on Thursday. Starbucks reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.41 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $8.31 billion. The company reported earnings per share of 81 cents in the fourth quarter, beating a Street estimate of 72 cents per share.
Organon Reports Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings
Organon & Co's OGN Q3 sales reached $1.54 billion, a decrease of 4% Y/Y (up 3% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $1.52 billion. Women's Health increased 19% and 23% ex-FX. Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant) grew 34% ex-FX, primarily driven by favorable pricing, demand uptake in the U.S., and volume growth outside the U.S.
