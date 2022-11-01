Read full article on original website
Related
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 2018 Ford Mustang GT Automatic Is Faster Than 5 Seriously Fast Cars
The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Automatic hits 60 mph in just under 4.0 seconds, making it faster than quick cars like the Audi S5. The post A 2018 Ford Mustang GT Automatic Is Faster Than 5 Seriously Fast Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lexus Reveals 5 Incredible Custom Builds At SEMA 2022
After wowing the SEMA crowds last year with two race-ready IS sedans, Lexus has returned to the Las Vegas expo with no less than six awesome builds. The venerable IS makes a return this year, with Lexus transforming a regular IS 350 F Sport into the DSport IS600+. The name change is a nod to the revised power figures; the now-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 packs a mighty 600 horsepower when running on E85 fuel. Lexus describes this build as a track-focused project and has modified the sedan accordingly.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
A BMW Is One of the Fastest Cars Under $50,000
The B58-powered BMW M240i xDrive is deceptively fast compared to other sports coupes. Also, the BMW is seriously fast for its price point. The post A BMW Is One of the Fastest Cars Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
bikebound.com
The Cosmic Rider: Yamaha RD350 YPVS
Bernhard “Blechmann” Naumann is one of Europe’s most highly regarded builders, known especially for his metal-shaping skills. Hence his nickname, “Blechmann” — The Tin Man. Bernhard grew up in a very small village in the Austrian state of Burgenland, where he gravitated toward design and fabrication from an early age:
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
Comments / 0