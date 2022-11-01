The construction industry has been suffering a workforce shortage since 2008. But the Massachusetts chapter of AGC of America may have identified a solution. In August, the association will host its second annual weeklong summer externship program for guidance counselors and educators to show them the wide array of opportunity within the modern construction sector and to help them advocate for construction as a desirable career choice for their students. This year’s program has already attracted nearly 80 applicants from across the region.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO