Houston, TX

The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
In Touch Weekly

Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Cause of Death: Autopsy Report and Updates

Migos member Takeoff died at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 1. Takeoff – whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was fatally shot while attending a private event at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Investigator Michael Arrington revealed that two other individuals were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
E! News

Migos Member Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed. Details surrounding Takeoff's untimely death have been revealed. One day after the Migos rapper was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting in Houston, his cause of death has been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" according to the Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.
