Kansas City, MO

NJ.com

Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update

The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award

St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Royals Review

MLB revenue split versus NFL and NBA

After Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, Rob Manfred said that MLB revenues had reached pre-pandemic levels this season at a total just shy of $11 billion. This information is important with regards to the health of the sport, which is what I think it was meant to convey, but it is also important with respect to this being the first year under the new CBA. How much of the money in a sport flows back to the players has implications for the likelihood of future work stoppages and the relationship between the player’s union and ownership among other things. If you want the sport to be viable in the long-term, these sorts of relationships are vital.
Royals Review

World Series Game 4 gamethread

The Phillies can take a commanding lead in the World Series with a win in Game 4 tonight, after winning in a 7-0 rout last night. Cristian Javier will have to avoid tipping his pitches as Lance McCullers was accused of doing, as he starts on the mound tonight. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Royals Review

The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them

“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
KANSAS CITY, MO

