Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update
The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
MLB free agency will include Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga: 4 ideal landing spots
MLB free agency this winter will now reportedly include one of Japan’s top starting pitchers, Kodai Senga. With the 2022
Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award
St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player
The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.
Royals Review
MLB revenue split versus NFL and NBA
After Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, Rob Manfred said that MLB revenues had reached pre-pandemic levels this season at a total just shy of $11 billion. This information is important with regards to the health of the sport, which is what I think it was meant to convey, but it is also important with respect to this being the first year under the new CBA. How much of the money in a sport flows back to the players has implications for the likelihood of future work stoppages and the relationship between the player’s union and ownership among other things. If you want the sport to be viable in the long-term, these sorts of relationships are vital.
World Series: MLB Should Get Rid of 2-3-2 Playoff Series Format
Since 1984, Major League Baseball has used a 2-3-2 playoff format in the World Series. After nearly 100 years, it's time for a change. MLB should do away with the 2-3-2 format and welcome a 2-2-1-1-1 format, like the NBA uses.
Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno
He gave a little insight into his relationship with the Angels owner.
MLB free agency 2022: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom latest contract projections
‘Tis the season to spend, and spend big. The 2022 World Series will end this weekend, after which all eyes will turn to the MLB Hot Stove as free agency heats up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman identified potential...
Royals Review
World Series Game 4 gamethread
The Phillies can take a commanding lead in the World Series with a win in Game 4 tonight, after winning in a 7-0 rout last night. Cristian Javier will have to avoid tipping his pitches as Lance McCullers was accused of doing, as he starts on the mound tonight. The...
Royals Review
The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them
“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
