Middletown, CT

Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Sheehan boys basketball coach Joe Gaetano retires after 27 seasons

Sheehan boys basketball coach Joe Gaetano retired on Wednesday after 27 seasons at the helm. Gaetano said he has grandchildren in both Florida and Massachusetts he would like to see more often. He didn’t get much of a chance to see them during the basketball seasons. “Whenever any coach...
WALLINGFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stamford/Westhill's Hannah Chuckas captures FCIAC diving championship

Hannah Chuckas of the Westhill/Stamford co-op was a CIAC Class LL and State Open diving champion last fall. Now, she’s added an FCIAC title to her resume. Chuckas, a senior, scored 440.75 to edge New Canaan’s Natalie Penman and capture the 2022 FCIAC crown Wednesday night at Westhill. Penman, also a senior and the defending league champ, finished as the runner-up with a 439.20 score.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan volleyball blanks Westhill for first FCIAC playoff win since 2011

The New Canaan volleyball team picked up its first FCIAC playoff win since 2011 with a 3-0 shutout of Westhill in the quarterfinals Tuesday in New Canaan. The third-seeded Rams (15-4) will square off against No. 2 Trumbull (15-6) in the semifinals on Thursday night at Fairfield Ludlowe. It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, after they split two five-set matches this season.
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England

Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
GLASTONBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

From Instagram to TikTok, CT food reviewer David Milton goes viral

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Born and raised in Hartford, David Milton went from taking food pictures for fun on Instagram to going viral on TikTok. Milton would post pictures and videos of his food on social media and his followers would ask him, “Where can I get this at?”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Hartford area to support fallen Bristol officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Hartford area announced they will host a fundraiser event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to raise money for the families of two fallen Bristol police officers. Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month. They […]
BRISTOL, CT
CBS Sports

How to watch Connecticut vs. Massachusetts: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-7; Connecticut 4-5 The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UMass and the Connecticut Huskies will face off in an FBS Independents battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn should still be feeling good after a win, while the Minutemen will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

