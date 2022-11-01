Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.

GLASTONBURY, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO