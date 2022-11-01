First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Read full article on original website
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Police believe suspect who raped jogger in NYC park is responsible for other violent crimes
Police say Carl Phanor is accused of raping a jogger in Hudson River Park this week and at least two other attacks against women.
A gunshot was fired into a family home of a House candidate in North Carolina last month, injuring no one, police say
At least one gunshot was fired last month into the North Carolina home of a US House candidate’s parents, injuring no one, according to police and the candidate, who referenced the incident on Twitter Thursday. The gunfire happened at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan, a Republican...
Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'
The FBI said Friday that it's identified the "source of the threat" made against "an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue."
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case. In a news conference Thursday, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said Amber and Jamie Waterman, who...
