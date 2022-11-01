ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AFP

Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks: foreign minister

Italy will allow an NGO ship carrying 179 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to dock so medics can carry out health checks, the country's foreign minister said Friday. More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock.

