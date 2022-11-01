Read full article on original website
Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs
After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico's president is set to anger critics again, by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast from Cuba for a tourist train project
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks: foreign minister
Italy will allow an NGO ship carrying 179 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to dock so medics can carry out health checks, the country's foreign minister said Friday. More than 1,000 migrants are currently aboard rescue boats trying to reach Europe, and Italy has faced mounting pressure to let humanitarian ships dock.
Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems
Recent bank support for an oil company operating in the Colombian Amazon raises questions about banks' climate, environment and social commitments.
Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan has won his first world gymnastics all-around title
