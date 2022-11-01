The Strokes Are Featured In The New Documentary "Meet Me In The Bathroom"

Related
Utopia Bets Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Can Sing On The Big Screen – Specialty Preview
Indie distributor Utopia, currently in theaters with Holy Spider, anticipates music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom will be its biggest weekend opening to date. It’s holding onto numbers for Sunday from one-night premieres this past week in LA at the Fonda and in NY at Webster Hall with live performances by The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green, Wah Together and special guests Tim Heidecker and Jim Jarmusch. This weekend, the event film by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, co-produced by Vice, XTR and Pulse Films, opens at the IFC Center and Los Feliz with multiple shows sold out. Films and presales speak “to...
Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time
Harvest Time comes to cinemas in December to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December
A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date. “The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece...
Look: Pink releases 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' single, music video
Pink released a single and music video for the new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single
For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
James Hetfield Pays Tribute To 'Stranger Things' With His Halloween Costume
"Eddie Munsons says Happy Halloween."
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale. “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Dave Grohl once named the band who were his 'biggest songwriting influence'
Dave Grohl wasn't really a songwriter until he was forced to become one - and he owes more to one band and one man than anyone else
Maren Morris Opens Up About Emotional Moment: 'This Took A Lot Of Strength'
Maren Morris debuted 'Humble Quest: In Rare Form,' a 30-minute short film with seven reimagined songs from her latest album.
Selena Gomez Reveals She Named Her Kidney After This Celebrity
It turns out Selena Gomez's new kidney has an identity of its own, and you’ll be surprised to learn its name. The Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she'd named the organ—which was transplanted in 2017—after another Hollywood actor that she's rather fond of: Fred Armisen.
97.3 KBCO
Denver, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
World Class Rock Denver/Boulderhttps://kbco.iheart.com
Comments / 0