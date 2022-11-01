Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
Bakersfield Californian
Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting
One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Taft Midway Driller
Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane
Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Bakersfield Californian
Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield
It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
First rainfall since June in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on Rembrandt Street in East Bakersfield, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a victim of a shooting around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a […]
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
Bakersfield Police Investigate Shooting of Victim Found in Parking Lot
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 7:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, where officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of FoodMax on Chester and Columbus Street in the city of Bakersfield. The victim was transported...
Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
Expect overnight showers, mostly sunny skies throughout the week
It was great to see the rain last night in Kern County. Bakersfield has received .18″ in the past 24hrs. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, then a chance of Valley rain and Mountain snow overnight into Thursday. We could pick up an additional .25″ of rain in Bakersfield. Tomorrow […]
