Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Tax increase measures across Kern

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see...
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting

One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Taft Midway Driller

Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Big Bounce bound for Bakersfield

It feels like everything has changed over the past few years but thankfully in the case of Big Bounce America, it's getting bigger and better. The Guinness World Records-certified "world’s largest bounce house" from XL Event Lab is pumped for its return to Bakersfield. This is one of the last stops for the 10-month tour, which will conclude with three weeks each in Houston and Phoenix.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

First rainfall since June in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Bakersfield are seeing the first rainfall since June of this year and that may cause slippery roads. There will be isolated storms around town until early tomorrow. Watch out for slippery road conditions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Large police presence at shopping center at Chester Ave and W. Columbus St

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have been called to a shopping center on West Columbus Avenue Thursday evening for an unspecified incident. Police and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Bakersfield police officers taped off an area outside the Dollar World […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation on Rembrandt Street in East Bakersfield, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched for reports of a victim of a shooting around 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

All you need to know as rainy season moves into Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During this winter season, there are a few things Kern County residents should keep in mind to remain safe. Bookmark this page for tips on staying safe on the roads, emergency numbers and water restriction reminders. Safe driving tips Winter storms may cause dangerous driving conditions, here are some tips from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway

The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Expect overnight showers, mostly sunny skies throughout the week

It was great to see the rain last night in Kern County. Bakersfield has received .18″ in the past 24hrs. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, then a chance of Valley rain and Mountain snow overnight into Thursday. We could pick up an additional .25″ of rain in Bakersfield. Tomorrow […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
