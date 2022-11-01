Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea are still 'the most successful team in the country and remain on a different level to Arsenal as the Gunners have not achieved anything significant' says Blues legend Joe Cole
Joe Cole is adamant that 'Chelsea are the most successful team in the country' and claims the Blues will move 'above' Premier League leaders Arsenal 'very soon'. Speaking ahead of Saturday's derby, Cole said he liked Mikel Arteta and the way in which he operates. However, he made it clear he thought Chelsea were a 'level above' Arsenal.
Idaho8.com
Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting
GENEVA (AP) — The expected new format for the controversial Super League project has been criticized by the Spanish league. It came ahead of a meeting next week at UEFA with new Super League officials. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform that failed in 2019. The subsequent Super League plan in April 2021 quickly collapsed amid a backlash for being too elitist. A revised format has been expected involving more clubs from more countries, with promotion and relegation between the divisions.
Comments / 0