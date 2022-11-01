Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures
An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live
Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
Herald & Review
Election Day forecast: Illinois statehouse reporter Brenden Moore's predictions
SPRINGFIELD — Earlier this year, what once seemed like an inevitably good year for Republicans was thrown out of whack by the Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats started to believe that they could defy political gravity and avoid...
You could get the Illinois income tax rebate: Act immediately and check the status
It is for those who have not yet received the mail. If you have not received a mail from the Illinois Office of Comptroller, you should act immediately because the checks are being sent since September.
Illinois Drivers: You May be Eligible for a $4K Rebate Depending On What Kind of Car You Have
Sure, it costs to have a car. But the state of Illinois may end up paying you up to $4,000 to own one. The catch? It's got to be 100% electric. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a "second funding cycle" for the state's Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, a plan that offers those who purchase an all-electric vehicle the chance to get a rebate worth up to $4,000.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Illinois
A recent study by Road Snacks went viral after looking at the worst small towns in Illinois. Thankfully this site isn't all about negativity, and decided to post about the best small towns as well. Today we will be looking at these great Illinois small towns!. You can learn more...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
What a Sample Illinois Ballot Looks Like This Midterm Election Depends on Where You Live
The race is on to make your candidate choices ahead of Tuesday's Illinois midterm election. What you'll see on your 2022 ballot when you step into the voting booth will at least partially depend on where in the state you live. For the most part, the structure of Illinois ballots...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
State attorneys general, including Illinois', sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons to stop the grocery chain from paying nearly $4 billion to its shareholders.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
A Dozen Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 or More in Illinois Wednesday; Here's Where They Were Sold
The $1.2-billion Powerball jackpot was not awarded in Wednesday night’s drawing, but a dozen Illinois residents won significant prizes, including tidy sums of $100,000 apiece. According to Illinois Lottery officials, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing. All 12 players...
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
