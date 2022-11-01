ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Manchin Encourages West Virginians To Apply For Health Insurance During Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reminded and encouraged West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period, which began yesterday,. November 1st. , and ends. January 15th, 2023. . West Virginians who enroll in or change their...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

At The Start Of Open Enrollment, Senator Hassan Encourages Granite Staters To Sign Up For Health Care

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Maggie Hassan is urging Granite Staters to check for health insurance options and sign up for coverage during the open enrollment period, which starts today, by visiting HealthCare.gov. "Quality, affordable health insurance is essential for Granite Staters to live healthy and productive lives," said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look

Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000, up from the $15,000 current law mandates. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana…
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Chattanoogans to see Affordable Care Act costs and subsidies rise in 2023 [Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.]

Chattanooga Times Free Press (TN) Nov. 2—Most Chattanoogans who don't have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or TennCare will be paying higher premiums next year to buy individual insurance plans through the health exchange marketplace. But as sign-ups for 2023 coverage begin this week, consumers will have more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
InsuranceNewsNet

SageSure Announces Innovative Private Flood Insurance in Texas

SageSure, a leading provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance, today announced the introduction of a new admitted, proprietary residential flood program. SageSure will distribute flood insurance through its network of contracted producers while also handling all servicing and claims. Initially available in. Texas. , the program will expand to additional states...
TEXAS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Federal housing development grants coming to New Hampshire

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is getting ready to roll out $100 million in federal grants to help address the region’s housing shortage. Governor Chris Sununu says the first round of checks will be sent out in the next couple of weeks. He made the comments while touring MegaPrint, a small printing business in Holderness, where he also received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business. Sununu says businesses can’t grow if there is no place for the workforce to live.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire

At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
BEDFORD, NH
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy