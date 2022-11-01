HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is getting ready to roll out $100 million in federal grants to help address the region’s housing shortage. Governor Chris Sununu says the first round of checks will be sent out in the next couple of weeks. He made the comments while touring MegaPrint, a small printing business in Holderness, where he also received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business. Sununu says businesses can’t grow if there is no place for the workforce to live.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO