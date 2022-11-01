Read full article on original website
Manchin Encourages West Virginians To Apply For Health Insurance During Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reminded and encouraged West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period, which began yesterday,. November 1st. , and ends. January 15th, 2023. . West Virginians who enroll in or change their...
At The Start Of Open Enrollment, Senator Hassan Encourages Granite Staters To Sign Up For Health Care
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senator Maggie Hassan is urging Granite Staters to check for health insurance options and sign up for coverage during the open enrollment period, which starts today, by visiting HealthCare.gov. "Quality, affordable health insurance is essential for Granite Staters to live healthy and productive lives," said.
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000, up from the $15,000 current law mandates. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana…
NHPR
N.H. plans to roll out its voluntary paid family leave program within months
State officials announced more details about the rollout of a new paid family and medical leave program Wednesday. Expected to launch in 2023, the program will cover roughly 10,000 New Hampshire state employees, plus private businesses and individual workers who opt in. At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu...
Chattanoogans to see Affordable Care Act costs and subsidies rise in 2023 [Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.]
Chattanooga Times Free Press (TN) Nov. 2—Most Chattanoogans who don't have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or TennCare will be paying higher premiums next year to buy individual insurance plans through the health exchange marketplace. But as sign-ups for 2023 coverage begin this week, consumers will have more...
nhbr.com
$2.4 million in federal funds headed to New Hampshire to stem rental aid crisis
In the wake of a federal decision to cut off funding to New Hampshire’s year-and-a-half-long rent relief program, the state’s congressional delegation has announced that some $2.4 million in funding will be headed to Concord. While the amount is far smaller than the $67 million the state had...
newhampshirebulletin.com
Delta Dental would begin Medicaid dental benefits for adults under $33.5 million contract
Adults insured by Medicaid may be a step closer to having their dental care covered. On Wednesday, the Executive Council will consider a $33.5 million contract with the Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire to provide not only oral care but also oral education and transportation to appointments when needed.
WMUR.com
California Rep. Ro Khanna comes to New Hampshire to campaign for local Democrats
High-profile Democrats are coming to the Granite State to help candidates up and down the ballot. California congressman Ro Khanna is in New Hampshire for the next couple of days. He will be campaigning for his colleague, Democrat Chris Pappas, who is in a high-profile fight for his 1st Congressional...
SageSure Announces Innovative Private Flood Insurance in Texas
SageSure, a leading provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance, today announced the introduction of a new admitted, proprietary residential flood program. SageSure will distribute flood insurance through its network of contracted producers while also handling all servicing and claims. Initially available in. Texas. , the program will expand to additional states...
newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire to receive $110 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance
New Hampshire will receive nearly $110 million for energy rebates and fuel assistance, according to announcements from the U.S. Department of Energy and the state’s congressional delegation on Wednesday. Around $70 million will come to the state for home energy rebate programs, with an additional $40 million headed to...
Gov. Newsom: Many Californians Can Get Health Coverage For As Little As $10 Per Month
Medi-Cal . Nine out of 10 Californians who sign up receive financial assistance. Click here for Covered California plans (https://www.coveredca.com/). "Millions of Californians now have access to affordable health coverage and now is the time to go sign up for health insurance to keep yourself and your family healthy," said.
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
WCAX
Federal housing development grants coming to New Hampshire
HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is getting ready to roll out $100 million in federal grants to help address the region’s housing shortage. Governor Chris Sununu says the first round of checks will be sent out in the next couple of weeks. He made the comments while touring MegaPrint, a small printing business in Holderness, where he also received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business. Sununu says businesses can’t grow if there is no place for the workforce to live.
WMTW
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire
At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
Bolduc campaign: Republican candidate for N.H. Senate was target of attack prior to debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country....
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
