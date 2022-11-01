Read full article on original website
Related
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
Regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts
Daily Comet (Thibodaux, LA) Homeowners' insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems...
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive college application fees in November, which is Georgia’s “Apply to College Month.”
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
WRDW-TV
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll conducted in five battleground states - including Georgia - shows 78% of voters surveyed are confident their state can administer a fair election. Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, the poll surveyed 2,033 voters in those battleground states between Oct. 20-26, 2022.
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board
First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by. was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft. We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the. Virginia State Police. represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced...
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0