Gaithersburg, MD

QSR magazine

Dessert Franchise JARS to enter Northern California

JARS, the latest franchise from celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani is bringing its single-serve, highly-Instagramable dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. “It’s clear that Fabio has another winner...
OAKLAND, CA
QSR magazine

Daddy's Chicken Shack Signs Seventh Deal of 2022

Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an emerging brand quickly making a name for itself in the competitive fast casual chicken category, recently executed its seventh regional development deal in 2022, and second in Texas. Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its latest regional development deal which covers the southwest section of the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Dave's Hot Chicken Inks Deal to Enter New Hampshire

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based Street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and expand its existing presence in Massachusetts. “Our nation-wide growth would not be possible without our individual owners...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

