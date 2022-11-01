Read full article on original website
Chattanoogans to see Affordable Care Act costs and subsidies rise in 2023 [Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.]
Chattanooga Times Free Press (TN) Nov. 2—Most Chattanoogans who don't have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or TennCare will be paying higher premiums next year to buy individual insurance plans through the health exchange marketplace. But as sign-ups for 2023 coverage begin this week, consumers will have more...
SageSure Announces Innovative Private Flood Insurance in Texas
SageSure, a leading provider of catastrophe-exposed property insurance, today announced the introduction of a new admitted, proprietary residential flood program. SageSure will distribute flood insurance through its network of contracted producers while also handling all servicing and claims. Initially available in. Texas. , the program will expand to additional states...
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
Manchin Encourages West Virginians To Apply For Health Insurance During Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reminded and encouraged West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period, which began yesterday,. November 1st. , and ends. January 15th, 2023. . West Virginians who enroll in or change their...
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000, up from the $15,000 current law mandates. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana…
Gov. Newsom: Many Californians Can Get Health Coverage For As Little As $10 Per Month
Medi-Cal . Nine out of 10 Californians who sign up receive financial assistance. Click here for Covered California plans (https://www.coveredca.com/). "Millions of Californians now have access to affordable health coverage and now is the time to go sign up for health insurance to keep yourself and your family healthy," said.
‘On borrowed time.’ Why coastal Florida keeps rebuilding after storms like Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has already answered the immediate question after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of homes with record-high storm surge: Will we rebuild?. The answer — yes, of course — is practically a given in storm-prone. Florida. , despite the...
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing has garnered quite the buzz after a winner has yet to claim the big prize, with the nationwide jackpot now at. It’s an eye-opening amount of money that will undoubtedly change someone’s life forever. The largest jackpot won by a. North Carolina. resident...
Floridians spent more than $34M on Powerball tickets over 10 days
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the days leading up to the most recent Powerball drawing, Floridians spent millions. During October's final two days, lottery players ramped up their ticket buying, then slowed down after the winning numbers eluded them. From. Oct. 23 to...
Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino
Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
N.H. biz can enroll in voluntary leave benefit Dec. 1 [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]
Nov. 2—CONCORD — Starting Dec. 1 , all New Hampshire companies can enroll in the first-in-the-nation, voluntary paid family and medical leave program, Gov. MetLife will administer this benefit for the state that will offer employees up to six weeks at 60% of their salaries to deal with their own health or to care for a family member.
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the. , Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's expected to develop over part of the. Caribbean. and the. Atlantic. . Here's what to know about the systems...
