Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Kansas’ long-term care facilities beg for help with ‘price-gouging’ staffing agencies
Kansas long-term care facilities facing a labor shortage ask Legislature to stop "price gouging" by temporary staff companies providing healthcare workers. The post Kansas’ long-term care facilities beg for help with ‘price-gouging’ staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Gov. Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Savings on New Health Plan Choices During Open Enrollment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. open enrollment period begins today and runs through. January 15, 2023. . With savings still in effect making health insurance more affordable for more Michiganders, new grants for free local help, and more plan...
Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
kggfradio.com
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
WIBW
Amendment question on legislative veto power explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A question that could change the balance of power in Kansas is on voters’ ballots. Constitutional amendment question 1 asks voters if they would like the Constitution changed to allow the legislative branch to overrule new regulations issued by the executive branch. “A ‘yes’ vote...
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
KCTV 5
What Amendment 1 ballot issue could mean for Kansas voters
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Amendment 1 question on the Kansas ballot could shift some power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The amendment, also called the “Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment,” would allow the state’s house and senate to overturn certain actions or policies implemented by the governor or state regulatory agencies.
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
KCTV 5
Kansas Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Kansas voters:. Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, who has represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 2011, is running against Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham. U.S....
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
Kansas 3rd District one of the most competitive races in US: Congressman
Democrat Sharice Davids beat Republican Amanda Adkins in 2020, but Kansas 3rd District has drastically changed since then due to redistricting.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
