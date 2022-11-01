Customer Satisfaction Stable Across Insurance Industries, With Positive Signs Coming Out of Hospitals, ACSI Data Show

Read full article on original website
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The Business Research Company’s Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed...
Genworth LTC rate increases helping insurer gain strength
Court settlements and rate actions are helping Genworth massage losses with its block of troubled long-tern care policies, executives said Wednesday. Speaking on a conference call with analysts, Dan Sheehan, chief financial officer and chief investment officer, said LTC claims are more severe in 2022. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions contributed to a shift away from home-based care back to more costly facility care, he noted.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Researchers at University of Applied Sciences Target Risk Management (Factors Driving Duration to Cross-Selling in Non-Life Insurance: New Empirical Evidence from Switzerland): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from Chur,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Customer relationship management and marketing analytics have become critical for non-life insurers operating in highly competitive markets. As it is easier to develop an existing customer than to acquire a new one, cross-selling and retention are key activities.”
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
2022 P&C Underwriting Results Expected to be Worst Year since 2011: Geopolitical Risk Highest in Decades and Threat to Overall Growth, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The 2022 combined ratio for the property/casualty insurance industry is forecast to worsen relative to 2021, driven by Hurricane Ian and significant deterioration in the personal auto line, making it the worst year for the P&C industry since 2011, according to the latest underwriting projections by actuaries at the.
QUINSTREET, INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly. Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended. June 30,...
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in its entirety and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Form 10-K"). In addition to historical data, this discussion contains forward-looking statements about our business, operations and financial performance based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. See the Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information. Investors are directed to consider the risks and uncertainties discussed in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in other documents we have filed with the.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed. consolidated financial statements and related notes included herein and with our. 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless the context otherwise requires,. references to " Genworth. ," the...
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
ASSURANT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") and the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended.
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
Affordable Care Act open enrollment guide; how to navigate HealthCare.gov, choose health insurance plan
The HealthCare.gov website through which millions of Americans can select their 2023 health insurance plan. AP. The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.Experts say people searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health and doctors before picking a plan.More than 14.5 million people get health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). These companies represent the key life/health (L/H) insurance subsidiaries of. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. Ameriprise. ) (headquartered in. Minneapolis, MN. ) [NYSE:...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of KB Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KBI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as...
CDIC discusses how preparedness is key to protecting depositors
OTTAWA , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. (CDIC) held its Annual Public Meeting today via live webcast. CDIC President and CEO. to discuss highlights in CDIC’s preparedness efforts, reinforcing trust in deposit insurance and recent governance updates that are helping CDIC navigate a complex and uncertain operating environment.
Fidelity Life: What to Think About Before Ditching a Life Insurance Policy
CHICAGO , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life insurance ownership has been declining over the last decade. Based on LIMRA research in January of 2022, only 50% of consumers owned life insurance. That percentage was down from 59% in 2012. Life insurance owners may be tempted to ditch their current policy if they feel it's too costly or no longer needed.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros e Inversiones, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Seguros e. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SISA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
