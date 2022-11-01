Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for Tennessee-Georgia game

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Georgia game, former Vols’ head coach Jeremy Pruitt discussed the matchup on the “DawgNation Daily Podcast.”

“Georgia is going to block a field goal,” Pruitt said. “I really believe that. If you look at Tennessee, even against Alabama on the game winning field goal, there was a lot of leakage in there. This past week against Kentucky, the same thing.

“You put Jalen Carter in there, and the best players there, there’s a chance. To me, when they block a field goal, are they going to scoop it and score? I really see Georgia blocking a field goal this week.”

Pruitt served as Tennessee’s head coach between 2018-20 and as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2014-15.

Below are Pruitt’s game results from coaching in the Tennessee-Georgia series.

