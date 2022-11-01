ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jeremy Pruitt provides guarantee for Tennessee-Georgia game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saGZQ_0iuHaBvP00

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Georgia game, former Vols’ head coach Jeremy Pruitt discussed the matchup on the “DawgNation Daily Podcast.”

“Georgia is going to block a field goal,” Pruitt said. “I really believe that. If you look at Tennessee, even against Alabama on the game winning field goal, there was a lot of leakage in there. This past week against Kentucky, the same thing.

“You put Jalen Carter in there, and the best players there, there’s a chance. To me, when they block a field goal, are they going to scoop it and score? I really see Georgia blocking a field goal this week.”

Pruitt served as Tennessee’s head coach between 2018-20 and as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2014-15.

Below are Pruitt’s game results from coaching in the Tennessee-Georgia series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00K7AH_0iuHaBvP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wis3K_0iuHaBvP00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ownzl_0iuHaBvP00
AP Photo/John Bazemore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDLGV_0iuHaBvP00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWROA_0iuHaBvP00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Comments / 9

Thomas Bluecross
3d ago

Yea right. And this is some great insight from a horribly failed coach who couldn't even win when he was cheating! Put this article where it belongs, in a dung 💩 heap!

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Tennessee-Georgia

I didn’t think we’d see the day in which Tennessee would travel to Georgia as the No. 1 team in America. A top-3 showdown in Athens will be unlike anything we’ve seen among these rivals in my lifetime (I was born in 1990). Want in on the...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

What Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee Ahead Of Top Five Tilt

Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the game of the year in the college football regular season. The winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the nation and all but clinch the SEC east title. Georgia is the reigning National Champion and has won 11 straight games dating back...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Georgia-Tennessee ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Revealed

College GameDay announced it will be visiting Athens this week. The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the also undefeated and third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated SEC East matchup. The show announced the news on its Twitter page, asking: “YOU READY, ATHENS?!”. College GameDays’ announcement comes paired with...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia

It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches

Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Jones finds fulfillment coaching son’s football team

There was a time when Wes Jones was running a high school football program in the Knoxville area as head coach. The limelight may have been a little brighter in those days, but nothing can match the fulfillment that comes with coaching his son’s Pee Wee football team. Jones...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy