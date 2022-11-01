Read full article on original website
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Bob Dean's nursing home empire in tatters as judge weighs insurance settlement
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean Jr . enjoyed a life of wealth and luxury, counting properties from. , ranches, a herd of cattle and a slew of high-end classic cars to his name. But little of it was actually in Dean's name. And most...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado, but no jackpot winner
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Someone in Colorado may have just become a millionaire after a Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, winning. $1 million. . The Coloradan was one of 19 players across the country to win at...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino
Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma
Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
Trump company gets court-appointed monitor for deals, assets
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's company will have many of its business activities overseen by an outside monitor until. lawsuit alleging fraudulent asset valuations is resolved, a judge ruled. New York state. Judge. Arthur Engoron. on Thursday granted James' request for such a monitor as part of...
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing has garnered quite the buzz after a winner has yet to claim the big prize, with the nationwide jackpot now at. It’s an eye-opening amount of money that will undoubtedly change someone’s life forever. The largest jackpot won by a. North Carolina. resident...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial) [masslive.com]
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay.
Lisa weakens on way to Gulf, while Hurricane Martin strengthens in Atlantic: See paths
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa weakened overnight and is now a tropical depression as it heads toward the. , forecasters said Thursday morning. Lisa is expected to dissipate - not strengthen - in the Gulf, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to. Louisiana. on its current...
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the. , Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's expected to develop over part of the. Caribbean. and the. Atlantic. . Here's what to know about the systems...
