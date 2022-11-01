Read full article on original website
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays
Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
Latinx food creator shares popular and easy-to-make ceviche recipe
TikTok food creator Alejandra Tapia shares a white fish ceviche recipe for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
Best Mexican soups (vegan version)
VEGAN TORTILLA SOUP (sopa azteca) This is my version of Mexican tortilla soup, and it is so similar to the classic Mexican tortilla soup recipe. It is so authentic and delicious that you’re going to forget you’re eating something super healthy and good for you. This soup is full of all the classic Mexican flavors, but it happens to be vegan.
18 Whole Turkey Alternatives for Thanksgiving From Chicken to Steak
When a whole turkey is too much to deal with, or you simply don't want the stress of managing all those leftovers, here are 18 turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving. Turkey and chicken breasts are one easy solution, while Cornish game hens are similar to a whole turkey in presentation, but much more manageable size wise. And for our red meat fans, here's a Cast Iron Steak Recipe with Garlic Herb Butter that still feels festive, but isn't poultry.
Salsa tlaquepaque (coffee guajillo salsa)
Salsa Tlaquepaque (Tlaquepaque, Jalisco is a beautiful town in Mexico) is a delicious and zesty salsa made with fresh tomatillos, garlic, onions, dried chiles, and a secret ingredient. It is perfect for adding a little spice to your favorite Mexican dishes, making tacos, or enjoying a dip with tortilla chips.
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
