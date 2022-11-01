Read full article on original website
KXAN
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
(NEXSTAR) — Where’d the name “Texas” come from, anyway?. According to the Texas State Historical Association, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the state’s history, the word originated long before the area was an established part of the United States. Even before the Spanish arrived...
State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
Gov. Abbott promises largest property tax cut in Texas history
"We have $27 BILLION in budget surplus. That’s YOUR money, & I want to use at least half to return it to YOU, with the largest property tax cut in the HISTORY of the state of Texas." Greg Abbott campaign account.
CBS Austin
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
Regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts
Daily Comet (Thibodaux, LA) Homeowners' insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems...
KBTX.com
Abbott, O’Rourke, advocates agree: abortion a deciding issue in impending election
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With less than a week to go before election day, polls show one of the most divisive topics in Texas is over abortion. During a recent trip to Waco, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, told KWTX there needs to be clarification on what reproductive procedures can--and cannot--be performed in the state.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!
The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
State resources prepare for severe storms, potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources to prepare for severe storms and potential flash flooding across Texas beginning today through late Friday night. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Panhandle today through early Friday morning. Much of the eastern half of Texas can also expect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats
TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
KHOU
How to apply for help with your utility bill in Texas
HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday morning. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400...
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability
Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
Texas attorney general race: Underdog Rochelle Garza trying to unseat Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
Abbott says, "Beto has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success."
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
Texas Gov. Abbott extends SNAP benefits through November
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission extended the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of November. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $334.5 […]
$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
